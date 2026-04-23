Judith Hall Robinson, 75, of Princeton, passed away Monday, April 13, 2026, at Caldwell Medical Center.

Judy Robinson wasn’t someone you could sum up with dates and titles – and she likely wouldn’t have wanted to be. But she filled many roles in her life – daughter, sister, wife, mother, co-worker, aunt, grandmother, and friend – and she carried each one with love, loyalty, and care. At her core, Judy was kind – the kind of person who made you feel welcome without trying, who checked in, often with a handwritten note tucked inside a card. She was deeply thankful for her life, but even more so for the people in it. Family and friends weren’t just part of her world – they were her world.

She had a way of making ordinary moments matter. Time with Judy was never wasted, whether it was a conversation, a shared story, or simply being together. She listened in a way that made people feel seen, and she loved in a way that made people feel like they belonged. Judy knew how to enjoy life, too. She loved live music and never passed up a chance to dance – something that brought her joy and a smile to everyone around her.

Her grandchildren, Olivia and Spencer, were truly the lights of her life. She was part of their everyday world – showing up, cheering them on, and making even the smallest moments special. She loved taking them on little adventures, creating memories that will stay with them forever.

Judy also loved sports and was an enthusiastic fan. She cheered proudly for Alabama football (‘Roll Tide’) and was a devoted supporter of local Caldwell County teams. You could often find her in the stands, cheering with enthusiasm – especially at Spencer’s baseball games, where she rarely missed a chance to be there.

She also had her own way of keeping up with the times. Judy would tell you she ‘hated technology,’ but somehow, she managed to love her Facebook, her texting, and taking a good selfie – usually better than the rest of us! It was just one more way she stayed connected to the people she loved. If you knew her well, you probably also have a story or two that still makes you laugh – maybe even the unforgettable ‘Wet Willie’ incident. Judy had a way of creating moments like that – the kind that stay with you and turn into stories you’ll tell for years.

Judy was a devoted member of Southside Baptist Church and lived her faith not just in words, but in the way she treated others – with kindness, gratitude, and grace.

She is survived by her daughter, Christy (Kevin) Berg of Franklin, Tennessee; her son, Fred (Michell) Robinson Jr. of Princeton; her sisters, Faye Baldwin of Dixon, Tennessee, Martha Moore of Birmingham, Alabama, and Sharon Fuqua of Princeton; brothers, Steven Hall of St. Thomas Virgin Islands and Mark Hall of Birmingham, AL; her grandchildren, Olivia Robinson and Spencer Robinson, who were among her greatest joys; and Ken Brown, a special man who brought her great happiness in recent years.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years, Fred Robinson Sr.; her parents, Murphy Hall Sr. and Alice Lee Brown Hall; her sister, Linda Whitfield; and her brother, Murphy ‘Mickey’ Hall Jr.

Visitation was held from noon-2:30 p.m. Friday, April 17, 2026, at Morgan’s Funeral Home, with funeral services following after visitation. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Caldwell County Special Olympics, c/o Vickie Purcell, 5551 Sandlick Road, Dawson Springs, KY 42408.

What remains is not just a list of the roles she held, but the way she lived them – her most cherished ones being a devoted wife, a loving mother, and a proud, adoring grandmother. And if there’s music playing somewhere, it’s not hard to imagine Judy right there in the middle of it – smiling, maybe taking a selfie, and dancing like she always did.

You may light a candle or share a message with the family at www.morgansfuneralhome.com.

Published by The Times Leader on Apr. 22, 2026.

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This obituary was published by Morgan's Funeral Home – Princeton.