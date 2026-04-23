Mary Mable Horton

October 29, 1951 – April 17, 2026

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved and beautiful mother, Mary Mable Horton. She was 74 years old. She passed away on April 17, 2026 at Williamson Medical Center after a long battle with a late stage diagnosed autoimmune disease. She had rapid kidney failure and started dialysis in September, 2025 during a 2 week hospital stay in Florence, Alabama. Afterwards she moved in with her daughter and son-in-law in Spring Hill, TN to be closer to family. After her move she had multiple hospital stays due to various issues and was finally diagnosed on April 1, 2026 with a very rare autoimmune disease called ANCA-Associated Vasculitis. Treatment started and she was doing really well for 2 weeks but then took a turn for the worse. The disease that had caused her kidney failure was attacking her lungs and there was nothing the doctors could do to save her.

Mary (known as Mable in her hometown) was born and grew up a country girl in Cypress Inn (Collinwood), TN, picking cotton in her daddy’s field at 4 years old. She had no running water, no HVAC, no TV and no indoor plumbing. But thankfully she did have a radio. She loved old country music, with her favorites being Merle Haggard and The Louvin Brothers. She also enjoyed and found much inspiration in contemporary Christian music. She grew up with love and hard work where neighbors and family would come and stay for days on end. All her life, she cherished those days of living and growing up on her old home place. She worked hard in school and graduated Valedictorian of her class of 1969 with a 4.0 GPA. She was voted most likely to succeed with her ambition to be a Civil Rights Worker.

She married Bobby Mahon in 1970 and moved to Franklin, TN where they raised 2 daughters. After their divorce she resided in Muscle Shoals and Lexington, Alabama before her final move to Spring Hill, TN.

Mary is survived by her daughters, Dewanna Mahon (Clayton) Bierwert and Laura (Casey) Kinnan; granddaughters Annastasia (David) Cole, Rachel (Dexter) Daniels and Eden Jaggers; great-grandchildren Arris “Bubby” Daniels, Eleanor Cole and Ambrose Cole; beloved cat Elton; former husband and friend Keith Clark; and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Lee Washington Horton and Mollie Evelyn Price Horton; brother Leslie Horton and wife Jean; brother Lester Horton and his wife Melba Jean; brother Dewey Horton and his wife Patricia; beloved pets Poncho, Lefty and Precious.

Mary was a devout Christian. She loved and trusted Jesus faithfully. She lived what she believed and never passed on a chance to help her neighbor. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. It was one of her dreams to go to the temple which she was able to do in 2025.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 16th at 2:00 pm at Cromwell Crossroads Church, 1160 Bear Creek Rd, Collinwood, TN 38450. If anyone would like to wear purple that was Mary’s favorite color.

In lieu of flowers Mary wished for donations to be made to one of the following:

Cromwell Crossroads Church

C/O Linda Newborn

5235 Baptist Hill Rd.

Collinwood, TN 38450

Cromwell Crossroads Cemetery Perpetual Fund

Wayne County Bank

201 Fourth Ave South

Collinwood, TN 38450

We will all miss her kindness, love and her incredible sense of humor.

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This obituary was published by Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cremation Services.