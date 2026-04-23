HoneyFire Barbeque Co Announces Open Date for Brentwood Location

Award-winning and Nashville-based HoneyFire Barbeque Co. announced a Thursday, May 7, grand opening date for its third, award-winning restaurant.

HoneyFire Barbeque’s new location at 710 Old Hickory Blvd. at The Shops at Seven Springs in Brentwood is their largest space yet, offering both indoor and outdoor covered patio seating for 200 customers. Additional locations include the flagship restaurant at One Bellevue Place and the Assembly Food Hall at Fifth + Broadway in downtown Nashville.

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“I can’t wait to open the doors to our third, and our largest restaurant,” said Ben Claybaker, owner of HoneyFire Barbeque Co. “Since we launched our first flagship back in 2018 at One Bellevue Place, we’ve developed a wonderful following of HoneyFire fans that love our award-winning barbecue, and I’m so grateful of our incredible staff that treats each customer like family.”

Known for its modern, upscale twist to the best of traditional barbecue, HoneyFire Barbeque will continue to serve the same quality ‘cue made with heart and soul, and customers can expect true Southern hospitality with every single dining experience.

Exciting additions to the restaurant include an expanded bourbon bar, along with bourbon lockers which can be rented on an annual basis. New menu items include a brisket smash burger, brisket tacos, loaded mac and cheese, and a loaded baked potato.

HoneyFire Barbeque’s menu includes original, best-selling items like smoked pulled pork, chopped beef brisket sandwiches, smoked chicken wings tossed in your choice of an array of signature homemade sauces, and baby back egg rolls filled with smoked rib meat and creamy coleslaw, topped with habanero-infused honey. Fan-favorites include their creative spin on salads, and delicious sides like white queso mac and cheese, bourbon baked beans, and sweet corn pudding. An expanded children’s menu with mini versions of their popular barbecue sandwiches and sides will also be offered.

Hours of operation: Sunday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.