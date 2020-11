Jeffrey Michael Morrison, age 30 of Franklin, TN, passed away November 18, 2020.

Jeffrey was preceded in death by his great grandfather, Fate E. Foust. He is survived by his father, Jack E. Morrison; mother, Tracey Kelley; great grandmother, Mary Gwen McFall Foust; brothers, Jeremy, Joey and Hunter and sister, Sydni.

A Graveside Service will be conducted 11:00AM Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Neil Cemetery, Savannah, TN.