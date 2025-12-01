OBITUARY: Gracie Elizabeth Lynn

Gracie Elizabeth Anglin Lynn, 88, and resident of Columbia, died Sunday, November 30, 2025 at Poplar Estate Retirement Center.

Graveside services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, December 3, 2025 at Sparkman Cemetery with Randy Sprouse officiating. Visitation will be held at Oakes and Nichols Funeral Home from 11 A.M. until 1:00 P.M on Wednesday. Online condolences may be extended at www.oakesandnichols.com.

Born on April 25, 1937 in Franklin, TN to the late Miles Anglin and the late Frances Anglin. She was retired from Jameson Bedding, and was a member of Mooresville Pike Church of Christ. Gracie loved all of her animals, reading, and traveling, making it to 49 states.

Survivors include several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Joan Heathcoat and Elizabeth Cazan.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Clifton W Lynn in 1992 and siblings, Pearl Hunter, Bessie Beard, Edith Griggs, Lucille Anglin, Marie Griggs, Juanita Hughes, Evelyn Beard, Decton Anglin, William Anglin, and Versie Pierce.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.