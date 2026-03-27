Gerald Leonard Dahlman, age 83, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on March 22, 2026.

Born in Chicago, Illinois, Gerald was the son of the late Sven Vensel Dahlman and Marine Elizabeth Flake Dahlman. He carried with him the values instilled in him from an early age—faith, humility, and a deep love for others.

A devoted member of the Mormon faith, Gerald lived a life grounded in service and compassion. He was known for his servant’s heart, always willing to step in and care for those in need. Whether through quiet acts of kindness or steadfast support for family and friends, Gerald exemplified what it meant to live selflessly.

Gerald had a passion for basketball and was proud to have played at BYU. He also found great joy in biking, often embracing the peace and simplicity of the outdoors. Above all, his greatest love was for his family, and he treasured every moment spent with them.

He will be remembered for his gentle spirit, unwavering faith, and the genuine care he showed to everyone he encountered. His legacy of kindness and service will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his parents, Gerald was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Warchol; cousin, Sharon DeFalco; and brother-in-law, George Warchol.

Those left to cherish Gerald’s memory are his nieces, Colleen Hooper (Scott), Lauren McIntire (Jeremy), and Megan Warchol; great nieces and nephews, Zachary Hooper (Abigail), Samuel Hooper (Madison), Renie McIntire, and Ryan McIntire; great-great nephew, Shepherd Hooper; and cousin, Lawrence Zerr.

The Graveside Service will take place at 2:00PM Friday, March 27, 2026, at Williamson Memorial Gardens with Jim Taylor officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Williamson County Animal Shelter.

The care of Gerald Leonard Dahlman and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

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