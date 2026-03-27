George Evans Busbee, III, age 69, of Franklin, TN, passed away on March 22, 2026, in Nashville, TN. He was born in Tacoma, WA, to the late Shirley Jean Busbee and George Evans Busbee, II.

George is survived by his beloved wife, Cathy Abraham Busbee; his daughters, Eva (Ron) Howard, Abriana (Thomas) Raccuglia, Georgie (Andrew) Montgomery, and Rachel McGill; and his cherished grandchildren, Alexus, Maeve, Rubi, Miles, Davion, and Dakari. He is also survived by his sisters, Doris Busbee-Miller (John) and Linda Busbee-Boultinghouse (Brett), along with numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Andy Jett, and his beloved dogs, Prince, Jazz, and Ester.

George grew up in Lansing, MI, and attended Lansing Community College, where he pursued a career in corrections. He went on to serve as a corrections officer for the State of Michigan. In 1990, George and Cathy moved to Tennessee, where he dedicated 25 years to the Tennessee Department of Corrections, retiring with the rank of Lieutenant. He was also a proud veteran of the United States Army.

George lived for his family. He was a devoted husband of 47 years, a loving father to his daughters, and a proud “Papa” to his grandchildren. As the patriarch of his family, he always ensured their well-being, health, and safety. There was nothing he wouldn’t do for those he loved, and no distance ever kept him from maintaining close relationships with family in Michigan. Many holidays and summers were spent together, creating lasting memories. He was known for his generosity and thoughtfulness, often surprising loved ones with gifts—ranging from small tokens like stuffed animals to more lavish gestures—simply because he cared. He found joy in the little things, like borrowing someone’s car just to fill the gas tank and return it freshly washed. If you visited George, you could count on being fed, whether with a home-cooked meal or a trip out because he never wanted anyone to go hungry.

For those wishing to attend George’s celebration of life, he asked that we gather in a casual, come-and-go setting to celebrate, remember, and honor his life. It will be a time filled with love and shared memories. The family kindly asks that attendees wear Detroit Lions blue in his honor, as he was a devoted fan. He also loved the Detroit Tigers, and he was rarely seen without a Lions or Tigers jersey and a matching hat.

A memorial gathering will be held from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Saturday, March 28, 2026, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email