OBITUARY: Dixon Lyle Northcutt

Northcutt, Dixon L., age 92 passed away at his home on September 9, 2020. He was the 4th child of Lera Mae Tilford and Loughry Northcutt, in Milton TN on February 29, 1928. He was married for 64 years to Isabel Easley Northcutt. They had four children, seven grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. He has one remaining sister and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in passing by one son and three siblings.

Dixon was a veteran of WWII and the Korean War, and received a Korean Service Medal and a Bronze Star for his heroic service in battle. He was a graduate of MTSU with a BA and earned a MA from UT Knoxville. Dixon worked for Barge, Waggoner, Sumner & Cannon as a city planner for 23 years.

Dixon loved to travel, and he and Isabel visited over 100 countries. They also took their children on camping trips to all 50 states. He was a caring father and husband. He taught the children honesty, hard work, adventure, and the value of an education.

A private memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Brentwood United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers the family would like memorial donations to FiftyForward, 174 Rains Avenue, Nashville, TN 37203 or online at fiftyforward.org/donate/, an organization that supports and champions the lives of older adults in Middle TN.

