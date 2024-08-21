OBITUARY: Chuck O’Reilly

Chuck O’Reilly, beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away at his home in Thompsons Station, TN, on August 15th, 2024. He was 54.

Born in Bound Brook, NJ on November 11, 1969, Chuck brought his warmth, kindness, and an irreplaceable sense of humor wherever he went. He fell in love with his wife, Sunshine, the moment they met. They were each others only love for 31 years and married for 24. He is remembered for his intense love of his family and devotion to his three daughters.

Chuck moved to Thompsons Station, TN with his family in 2006, where he worked for FedEx.

He was preceded in death by his cherished daughter Cameron, who passed away in 2011, and his parents: Chrissy O’Reilly and Dave O’Reilly.

Chuck is survived by his wife Sunshine O’Reilly, and their two daughters, Abby and Peyton O’Reilly. He is also remembered lovingly and greatly missed by his large extended family and three siblings.

In lieu of funeral services, a celebration of life will be planned at a future date.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME, AND CREMATION SERVICES 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email