OBITUARY: Charles ‘Chuck’ Avery Murchison

Charles “Chuck” Avery Murchison, 80, of Brentwood, Tennessee, passed away on August 25, 2024.

He was born on December 11, 1943, in Halls, Tennessee.

A man of many interests, Chuck had a varied professional life, owning companies in oil and gas, marketing, and publishing, in addition to careers in politics and journalism. He brought dedication and a thoughtful approach to each of these fields. He loved playing golf at the Brentwood Country Club, spending time with his family, and working on the landscaping around his home. He also had a deep affection for animals, especially his dogs, who were always by his side.

Committed to a life of faith, Chuck was an active member of Brentwood United Methodist Church, teaching Sunday School for children (including his own) and adults.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John H. and Nell Avery Murchison.

Chuck is survived by his wife of 32 years, Judy Allen Murchison (nee Wright); his stepchildren, Wyatt (Rachel) Allen – step-grandchildren, Jackson and Mary Fletcher Allen – Cody Allen and Logan Allen; his children, Jennifer (Rick) Plotkin (nee Murchison) – grandchildren, Jared, Julia, and Ethan Plotkin; Patrick (Sarah) Murchison – grandchildren, Ava and Jackson Murchison; and his brother, John H. (Jean) Murchison Jr.

Memorial services will be held Thursday, September 12 at Brentwood United Methodist Church, 309 Franklin Rd, Brentwood, TN 37027. Visitation will start at 10 a.m. in the New Chapel Narthex, followed by a service at 11 a.m. in the Chapel and a reception at 12 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to the Humane Society, humanesociety.org/donate.

