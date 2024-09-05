Market Square Madness Set for Oct. 18, 2024

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee men’s and women’s basketball programs will host the third annual Market Square Madness event Oct. 18, as announced Wednesday morning.

Held at Market Square in downtown Knoxville, fewer than 1.5 miles north of the Tennessee campus, festivities will officially begin at 7:30 p.m.

Starting 30 minutes earlier, at 7 p.m., fans will have the chance to take photos with Smokey and members of the Tennessee Spirit Squads, as well as visit face painting stations and compete in on-court contests for prizes. DJ Sterl will be on-site, as well.

After a performance by the Tennessee dance team, DJ Sterl will introduce the 2024-25 Volunteers and Lady Volunteers, with skill challenges and fan contests to follow.

Admission to Market Square Madness is free. Attendees are encouraged to park in the Market Square Garage, State Street Garage or Locust Street Garage, each of which will be free to access after 6 p.m.

Fans interested in purchasing season tickets to see the women’s basketball team in action this season can do so HERE. Men’s basketball season tickets are already sold out, but fans interested in learning more about season tickets for future years can do so by clicking HERE. Additionally, fans seeking to bring a large group to Food City Center this season can begin that process HERE.

Single-game tickets for both programs will go on sale at AllVols.com at a later date.

Source: UT Sports

