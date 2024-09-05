Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Chukkers for Charity
Saturday, September 7, 2 pm
Riverview Farm, 1475 Moran Road, Franklin
Since 1996, Chukkers for Charity, a fundraiser benefiting Rochelle Center and Saddle Up!, has grown into a prestigious event the entire midstate area enjoys. Today, with an attendance of over 750 and significant media coverage, the popularity of this family-friendly event continues to draw top-notch polo players, corporate sponsors, and a diverse audience.
Find tickets here.
2Forever Abbey Road
Saturday, September 7, 7 pm
Williamson County Performing Arts Center, 112 Everbright Avenue, Franklin
Forever Abbey Road is a collective of successful Nashville musicians who work hard at creating a unique show that demonstrates what the Beatles might sound like if they were around today with current technology and modern rock energy. These musicians play some of the music exactly like the record but at times they expand on the music and create incredible new arrangements with dynamic virtuosic musicianship.
Find tickets here.
3Muletown Jamboree
Friday, September 6, 6 pm
1309 S Main Street, Columbia
Join in for this hilarious and Melodious night, good singing, good fun, and great food! This is a dinner and show for $35 per person. Our teaching artists and local talent will be featured as performers. For dinner we have the finger lickin’ good chicken, baked bean delight, Mashed taters, and cobbler for dessert. Call yer neighbors and join the fun! doors open at 6 pm.
Find more information here.
4Hacking Prevention and Cyber Safety
Saturday, September 7, 2 pm
Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
This class educates adults and teens on internet safety and hacking prevention, including examples and tools to keep yourself safe online. Bring your device to the event.
Find more information here.
5The Nashville Home Show
Friday-Sunday, September 6-8, 10 am – 8 pm, 10 am – 5 pm
Music City Center,201 Rep. John Lewis Way S, Nashville
The Nashville Home Show returns to the heart of downtown at the Music City Center from Friday, September 6 through Sunday, September 8. The show will feature exciting exhibits showcasing cutting-edge technology and the latest trends in home improvement, including kitchen and bath, windows, flooring, outdoor living, and more. Bravo fan-favorite Craig Conover is set to headline.
Find tickets here.
