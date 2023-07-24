Nolensville Fire Chief David Windrow Named the Tennessee Fire Chief’s Association Fire Chief of the Year

On Monday July 24th, The Tennessee Fire Chief’s Association recognized and awarded Nolensville Fire Chief David Windrow with the Fire Chief of the Year Award.

This award is the most prestigious honor the Tennessee fire service can give to a Chief Officer. It not only reflects leadership in the fire service, but also in the community. It recognizes excellence in actions and challenges neighboring Chief Officers to continue their professional growth and development.

Nominations were submitted by peers and co-workers of Chief Windrow, followed by a competitive review process by the Fire Chief of the Year Committee, consisting of past Tennessee Fire Chiefs Association Presidents and the Chair of the Volunteer Committee.

Chief Windrow was hired by the Town of Nolensville in December of 2020 as the Town’s first Fire Chief. He has worked hard to create and build a fire department consisting of full-time employees, part-time employees, and volunteers. He has since established policies and procedure for the department, purchased a new fire engine, and purchased two pieces of land for future Nolensville Fire Stations to be built on.

So far this year, he has watched the groundbreaking for Nolensville Fire Station #1, written a proposal for the purchase of a new ladder truck, received several grants for equipment and supplies, and continues to pave the way for the future of Nolensville Fire and Rescue.

Windrow is also the Co-Chair for the Tennessee Ultimate Firefighter competition, serves on the Firefighting Personnel Standard and Education Commission, is the Chairman of the Legislative Committee of Tennessee Fire Chiefs, chairs the fundraising efforts for the Fire Service Coalition, and has recently been appointed to the Board of Trustees for the Southern Hills Hospital in Nashville.

“Chief Windrow has dedicated himself to improving the fire service locally and globally. His passion has been demonstrated to the members that proudly serve alongside him as he responds at all hours of the day on or off duty,” said Nolensville Fire Marshal Matthew Lupo. Windrow began his career in the fire service in 1983 and has faithfully served and impacted those around him since.