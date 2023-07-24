Titans Agree to Terms and Sign WR DeAndre Hopkins

NASHVILLE – The Titans have added a big piece to their offense – receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

On Monday, the Titans and Hopkins officially agreed to terms on a contract, and he signed with the team.

Hopkins visited the Titans back in June, when he was treated to a dinner downtown before making a trip to CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium.

The next day, Hopkins was at Saint Thomas Sports Park meeting with team officials and touring the building. Twirling a football in his hands, Hopkins watched practice from controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk’s office balcony with Titans General Manager Ran Carthon. At one point, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill looked up and joked with Hopkins about having an extra pair of gloves he could wear if he wanted to suit up right then.

Hopkins then visited the New England Patriots, and he began to weigh his options.

Ultimately, the Titans and Hopkins turned out to be a good fit – the Titans need help at the position, and Hopkins is a proven, top-flight receiver who immediately changes the look of the receiving corps.

Hopkins is also plenty motivated.

The five-time Pro Bowler sent this message on social media last weekend, when news of the agreement first surfaced: “I always loved having haters and doubters but I appreciate it even more now. Titan up!!”

Hopkins, released by the Arizona Cardinals earlier this offseason, is a 10-year NFL veteran who has also been named to five All-Pro teams while hauling in 853 receptions for 11,298 yards and 71 touchdowns in his career.

A first-round pick of the Houston Texans in the 2013 NFL Draft, Hopkins played his first seven seasons with the Texans before being traded to the Cardinals, where he played the past three seasons.

In 2020, which was Hopkins’ last full season with the Cardinals, he totaled 1,407 receiving yards for six touchdowns and earned an All-Pro selection.

Hopkins will join his Titans teammates on the field at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park when training camp kicks off on Wednesday.

