The Nashville Zoo is squealing over the exciting news of the birth of four red river hog piglets!

The piglets, three girls and one boy, were born on April 11 and are the first red river hogs to ever be born at the Zoo.

The Zoo revealed their names Tuesday as Fig, Peach, Persimmon and Clementine.

Their mom, Truffles, and the piglets are doing well and will continue to live behind the scenes until the babies are big enough to move outside into public viewing.

