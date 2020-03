The tornados that swept through the Nashville area earlier this week caused a great deal of damage to many local businesses.

Here is a list of businesses that are closed, so far, due to damage.

The Basement East, 917 Woodland Street

Molly Green, 918 Main Street

Burger Up East, 970 Woodland Street

The Soda Parlor, 966 Woodland Street

Autozone, 1210 Rosa L Parks Boulevard

High Garden, 935 Woodland Street

Gym5, 952 Main Street

Margot Cafe & Bar, 1017 Woodland Street

Marche, 1000 Main Street

Nobles Kitchen & Beer, 974 Main Street

East Park Donuts, 700 Main Street

Boom Bozz, 1003 Russell Street

The Candle Bar,(Paddlewax 901 Woodland Street

Edley’s Bar-B-Que, 908 Main Street

Attaboy Nashville, 8 McFerrin Avenue

Poppy & Monroe, 604 Monroe Street

Mutts & Meows, 935 Woodland Street

Greko Greek Street Food, 704 Main Street

Clean Juice, 962 Woodland Street

Gold Club Electric Tattoo, 1008 Woodland Street

Koi Sushi & Thai, 923 Main Street

Boston Commons, 1008 Woodland Street

Main Street Tires & Service, 960 Main Street

Crazy Gnome Brewery, 948 Main Street

Main Street Liquor Store, 944 Main Street

3 Crow Bar, 1024 Woodland Street

Geist Bar + Restaurant, 311 Jefferson Street

Nashville Urban Winery, 715 Main Street

Christie Cookies (Germantown Location) 1205 3rd Avenue North

Sedona Taphouse, 1120 3rd Avenue North

Music City Vintage, 1008 Woodland Street

Asphalt Beach Skateshop, 961 Woodland Street

Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint, 1123 3rd Avenue North