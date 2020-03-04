Franklin is continuing to grow and develop and with that comes new development and construction and allocation of resources, both natural and man-made.

Franklin Tomorrow’s March 9 FrankTalks will feature a presentation on the City of Franklin’s environmental stewardship and the city’s stormwater and water management as well as what sustainability initiatives the city is implementing.

FrankTalks is held monthly at various locations across the community and is presented by Renasant Bank and Franklin Tomorrow’s sustaining partner, Williamson Medical Center.

During the event, you will hear from the City of Franklin leadership, including City of Franklin Administrator Eric Stuckey and Mark Hilty, City of Franklin Assistant City Administrator – Public Works, as well as leaders from the Cumberland River Compact including Executive Director Mekayle Houghton.

Franklin Tomorrow will also be presenting results from the 2019 On The Table initiative and give insight into what data was analyzed during the On The Table events in 2019.

The event will be held at the Westhaven Residents’ Club at 401 Cheltenham Ave. in Franklin. The event starts at 9 a.m. with a 30-minute coffee social, followed at 9:30 a.m. by the program. To RSVP to the event please visit www.eventbrite.com/e/franktalks-city-hall-on-wheels-environmental-stewardship-tickets-95936285011.