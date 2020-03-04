Just down the road from Franklin, the unincorporated community of Arrington, Tennessee, is a wonderful, quaint place to call home. If you’ve been looking for an opportunity to become a part of this fabulous Tennessee community, there’s never been a better time than now. Let’s take a closer look at three beautiful homes in Arrington – all on the market for under $850k!
15512 Hardeman Springs Blvd Lot 133
This beautiful, 4,668 square foot, five-bedroom home includes four full bathrooms, one half bathroom, and a three-car garage. This two-story home was constructed in 2019, and is currently listed at $849,900. And, if you buy soon, you’ll receive $10,000 that can be used towards upgrades or closing costs. Check out some more details about this fabulous property:
- Built by an award-winning builder
- Nottingham layout
- Vaulted family room with built-ins
- Covered porch in the back
- Bonus room
- Plenty of storage
- Part of College Grove Elementary, Fred J Page Middle School, and Fred J Page High
- School school districts
- Excellent builder’s warranty available
25508 Hardeman Springs Blvd Lot 134
(Under Contract)
How could you not fall in love with this five-bedroom, six-bathroom, luxurious and modern home? Boasting an exquisite exterior and interior, this 4,303 square foot property is currently listed for $829,900. Upon signing, the buyer will receive $10,000 to use for upgrades or closing costs. There’s a high-quality builder’s warranty available for this home, which means you don’t have to worry about expensive repairs/replacements if something goes wrong in your beautiful new home. Here are are a few other features that make this property an ideal selection for anyone buying an Arrington home:
- Built in 2019
- Turnberry Stonehaven layout
- Gourmet kitchen
- Breathtaking master bedroom
- Refined office space
- Plenty of storage space
- Three-car garage
- Over $60,000 in upgrades included
35521 Hardeman Springs, Lot 104, Arrington, TN 37014
This newly built four-bedroom home includes three full bathrooms, one half bathroom, high ceilings, a covered porch, a luxurious master suite, excellent storage space, and a three-car garage. Currently listed for $789,9000, this 3,667 square foot home was constructed in 2019, which means it’s fully loaded with modern fixtures, designs, and appliances.
There’s a great builder’s warranty available to the buyer, ensuring you won’t have to pay for costly repairs/replacements should something go wrong. This multi-room home is ideal for a family, particularly one with school-age children.
