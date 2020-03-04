3 5521 Hardeman Springs, Lot 104, Arrington, TN 37014

This newly built four-bedroom home includes three full bathrooms, one half bathroom, high ceilings, a covered porch, a luxurious master suite, excellent storage space, and a three-car garage. Currently listed for $789,9000, this 3,667 square foot home was constructed in 2019, which means it’s fully loaded with modern fixtures, designs, and appliances.

There’s a great builder’s warranty available to the buyer, ensuring you won’t have to pay for costly repairs/replacements should something go wrong. This multi-room home is ideal for a family, particularly one with school-age children.

