Nashville Soccer Club Signs Swedish Midfielder Ahmed Qasem

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Feb. 18, 2025) – Nashville Soccer Club announced today the signing of midfielder Ahmed Qasem from IF Elfsborg, a top club in Sweden’s premier league, Allsvenskan, through the 2027 Major League Soccer season with an option for 2028 pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.

The Swede, who will occupy U22 Initiative and international roster slots, joins fellow midfielders Patrick Yazbek (Viking FK of Norway’s Eliteserien) and Edvard Tagseth (Rosenborg BK of Norway’s Eliteserien) as the third player acquired by Nashville SC from a Scandinavian premier league during the two most recent MLS transfer windows.

Qasem also joins Yazbek in two of the three currently available U22 Initiative roster slots in Nashville SC’s roster composition for the 2025 MLS season. MLS clubs have until the Feb. 21 Roster Compliance Date to declare their 2025 roster construction models. More information regarding MLS roster construction is available at MLSsoccer.com.

The attacking midfielder has appeared in 87 matches with IF Elfsborg since 2021, tallying 11 goals and 13 assists. In 2024, the 21-year-old enjoyed his best professional season, scoring five goals and registering four assists in 27 Allsvenskan matches, two goals and one assist in six Europa League qualifying matches, and one goal in six Europa League matches. During Europa League play, Qasem gained experience against multiple European Soccer giants including Tottenham Hotspur (English Premier League), Athletic Club (Spain’s LaLiga), AS Roma (Italy’s Serie A), OGC Nice (France’s Ligue 1), SC Braga (Liga Portugal), and Galatasaray (Turkey’s Süper Lig).

On the international stage, Qasem has made 10 appearances and scored three goals for the Swedish U-19 Team and five appearances for the Swedish U-21 Team.

Transaction: Nashville SC signs attacking midfielder Ahmed Qasem through the 2027 Major League Soccer season with an option for 2028 from IF Elfsborg of Sweden’s Allsvenskan on Feb. 18, 2025

Source: Nashville SC

