City of Franklin Updates: Trash Collection Delayed, Most Services Available Remotely

Due to the weather, Sanitation/Trash Services will be canceled today due to safety concerns. Today’s pickup will resume tomorrow and Thursday’s pick up will happen Friday.

Billing and Licensing Office will be open remotely. Utility bills can be paid online at franklintn.gov or customers can use our drop box. Staff is available by phone 615.794.4572 and email [email protected].

Building and Neighborhood Services are available in person and remotely and One-Stop is open.

City facilities will remain open. Some programs and services may change. Please call 615.791.3217 before you come as many services are available online, over the phone, or on a virtual platform.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email