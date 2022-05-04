Nashville Sobriety Checkpoint Planned for Cinco de Mayo

A sobriety checkpoint, in recognition of Cinco de Mayo celebrations and parties, is planned for Thursday night, May 5, on 8th Avenue South in the Music Row area. The checkpoint will be staffed by the Police Department’s Crash Investigation Unit and extra-duty officers working through a grant from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.

Persons attending Cinco de Mayo parties and celebrations Thursday are strongly urged to not drink and drive. Officers throughout the city will be keeping a close watch for impaired and/or aggressive motorists

In 2021, nearly 40% of fatal crashes in Davidson County involved impairment. Additionally, the department responded to approximately one-thousand crashes involving alcohol and/or drug impairment with more than 600 injuries as a result.