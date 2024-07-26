Road Construction and Lane Closures 7-26-31-2024

MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHEDULED LANE CLOSURES

July 25 – 31, 2024

MONTGOMERY COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from W of Trough Springs Rd to Robertson Co Line.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures EB and WB for scoring the shoulders, installing pavement markings, and placing Thermoplastic (MM 11-17).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from near the Stones River to east of the CSXT Railroad.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-24 EB and WB for milling and paving activities (MM 78-82).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

The repair of the bridges on I-65 over Arthur Avenue and the repair of the bridge on I-40 over I-40/I-65 Interchange.

7/29 – 7/31, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-40 WB flyover bridge at MM 208.2 (Exit 208) for installation of light poles.

The repair of the bridge on I-40 over Clifton Avenue.

Continuous, There will be a continuous shoulder closure I-40 EB for a noise wall and parapet repair on the bridge over Clifton Avenue.

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange.

7/25 – 7/31, 1 p.m., There will be an alternating rolling roadblock on I-40 in both directions for blasting (MM 214 – 220).

HICKMAN COUNTY I-40

The repair of the bridges on I-40 over Sugar Creek and resurfacing on I-40.

Nightly, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-40 EB and WB for milling and paving operations. One lane will remain open at all times (MM 149.4 – 152.8).

HUMPHREYS COUNTY I-40

The construction of bridges on I-40 over Squeeze Bottom Lane and the Buffalo River.

7/26 – 7/29, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m. (continuous), There will be a continuous lane closure on I-40 WB starting on Friday into Saturday afternoon to mill and pave the outside shoulder. After the EB lane is opened there will be a continuous lane closure on I-40 WB from Saturday afternoon to Monday morning to mill and pave the outside shoulder. There will only be one lane closed in either direction at any given time.

7/29 – 7/30, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be nighttime lane closures on the outside lane of I-40 WB and EB to set barrier rail.

WILSON COUNTY I-40

The repair of bridges on I-40 (L&R) over the RJ Corman Railroad and the Nashville and Eastern Railroad.

LOOK AHEAD: 8/2 – 8/5, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. (continuous), There will be a weekend closure of the 239A off-ramp onto Sparta Pike SB for bridge repair activities. There will be a shoulder closure EB and WB on I-40 at the bridges over RJ Corman Railroad and Sparta Pike.

DICKSON / WILLIAMSON / CHEATHAM / DAVIDSON COUNTIES I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County.

Daily, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be daytime shoulder closures in both directions for maintenance pads at the pull boxes throughout the project limits.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

The on-call sign replacement on various interstates and state routes.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures WB on Armory Drive to the I-65 NB and SB ramps for overhead sign replacements.

The repair of Portland Cement Concrete Pavement on I-65 from SR 155 (Briley Pkwy) to SR 386 (Vietnam Veterans Blvd).

Nightly (excluding weekends), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-65 SB and NB starting around MM 90.2 to saw and seal. Two lanes will remain open.

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for milling and paving operations (MM 112 – 120).

7/26 – 7/29, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary ramp closures on I-65 NB and SB at Exit 117 for grinding the concrete ramps. Only one ramp will be closed at a time.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-65

The repair of the bridge on SR 96 over I-65

7/31, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be double right lane closures on I-65 for shoulder work (MM 64 – 66).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

The resurfacing on I-840 from near I-24 to near the West Fork Stones River.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating nightly lane closures on I-840 EB and WB for milling and paving activities (MM 50 – 55).

7/26 – 7/31, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. (continuous), There will be continuous lane closures on I-840 at US 70 EB and WB to remove and replace bridge approach slabs.

WILSON COUNTY I-840

The resurfacing on I-840 from north of Stewarts Ferry Pike to south of the I-40 ramp.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures EB and WB for pavement markings on the shoulders and mainline.

CHEATHAM COUNTY SR 249

The construction of a concrete box beam bridge on SR 249 over Dry Creek, including grading, drainage and paving.

7/25 – 7/31, Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 100

The bridge repair on SR 100 over Harpeth River.

7/25 – 7/31, Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane for a bridge repair. Traffic is controlled by temporary signals at the bridge.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 106

Piedmont-Burns Services Inc. sidewalk/shoulder repairs.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3p.m., Lane closures along SR 106 for restoration of sidewalk/shoulder area.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 11

The widening of US 31A (SR 11, Nolensville Pike) from North of the Mill Creek bridge to SR 254 (OHB) including bridges, retaining walls, signals and lighting.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be temporary lane closures on SR 11 and associated side roads for utility relocation, grading and drainage.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

On-Call concrete pavement repair at various locations in Region 3.

7/25, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. and 7/26 at 10 p.m. – 7/28 at Noon, There will be a lane closure on Briley Parkway WB, lane 2 by the I-24 exit to saw damaged concreate areas. Lane 2 will reopen no later than noon Sunday 7/28. The ramp from Brick Church Pike to Briley Parkway WB will also be closed.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 255

Blasting for MNAA TARI Phase 2; one blast per day at 1 PM CST.

Daily, 12:55 p.m. – 1:05 p.m., Complete road closure in both directions during blasting. All traffic will be held while blasting.

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on SR 55 over I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Donelson Pike for traffic switch and utility works.

DICKSON COUNTY SR 46

The construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek.

Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 149

The repair of the bridge on SR 149 over Yellow Creek.

Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo and reconstruct the old bridge deck. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements. Grading, drainage and construction of retaining walls.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading and drainage installation.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 48

The repair of the bridges on SR 48 over Bartons Creek and Louise Creek.

Continuous, The bridges will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the old bridge and reconstruct. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals at each bridge.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

Daily, 9 AM-3 PM: There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR 102 to E. of I-840.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

The resurfacing on U.S. 70S (from south of Ash Street to near South Rutherford Boulevard

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

SMITH COUNTY SR 53

Cross drain replacement.

7/24, 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Total road closure. A detour will be in place.

SUMNER COUNTY SR 386

CEMC Aerial crossing via rolling roadblock.

7/28, First light – 9 a.m., Installing aerial crossings of SR 386 Vietnam Vets (MM 8) at the intersection of Stop Thirty Road.

LOOK AHEAD: 8/4, First light – 9 a.m., Installing aerial crossing of SR 286 via rolling roadblock.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 106

City of Franklin installing water and sewer mains.

Continuous, Lane closures and detours along SR 106 (Lewisburg Pike) in between SR 246 and E. Fowlkes St.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 253

The random on-call sign replacement on various interstates and state routes.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures EB & WB for sign installations on Concord Road at the I-65 interchange.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Traffic signal Improvements (Local Program)

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating daytime shoulder closures and nighttime lane closures on SR 96 between Eddy Lane and I-65 for traffic signal improvements.

The resurfacing on SR 96 from I-65 to Arno Rd

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on SR 96 for milling and paving operations.

WILSON COUNTY SR 26

Grading, drainage, paving, and traffic signal on Briskin Lane (Local Program)

Continuous, There will be lane closures NB and SB on Sparta Pike for the removal of a median island and grading operations for a turn lane expansion. Sparta Pike will have one lane of travel open in both directions.

