MTSU Athletics Launches Blue Raider Athletics Fan Experience Committee

Are you passionate about the Blue Raiders? Do your friends say you’re as “True Blue” as they come? Do you want to help improve the game day experience for Blue Raider fans at each and every MTSU game?

If you said yes to any of those questions, Blue Raider Athletics invites you to join the Blue Raider Athletics Fan Experience Committee and help make a difference by shaping the way our future will look for MTSU Athletics events.

The Fan Experience Committee is a group of dedicated fans and alumni who will be elected to spend time with athletics staff on analyzing and creating a game day experience that contributes to every aspect of the fan experience. Areas of influence may include parking, ticket sales, tailgate experience, concessions and more.

“As we embark on a new season and upgrades to our facilities and additions to our Conference, we want to collect as much feedback as possible from our fans and donors to elevate the fan experience for the future,” Deputy Athletic Director Lee De Leon said. “This is a new avenue to better listen to and understand our fan base and implement some of their great ideas.”

To apply for the committee, please complete the registration form HERE.

The Blue Raider Fan Experience Committee will be composed from a wide swath of the Blue Raider Fan Base, who can provide feedback and communicate their experiences at athletic events. The committee will serve as an extension of the athletic staff on recommendations, concerns and overall feedback on the fan experience at ticketed events at Floyd Stadium, Murphy Center and Reese Smith Jr. Field.

The committee will meet quarterly starting later in August and then regularly to prepare for upcoming seasons and events. Priority will be given to current season ticket holders and Blue Raider Athletic Association members, but applications will be open to all.