Middle Tennessee Election Results for Aug 4, 2022

Yesterday, Aug 4, was Election Day. The election was for State and Federal Primary & State and County General Election.
Primary elections were held for Governor, U.S. House of Representatives, Tennessee Senate (odd-numbered districts), Tennessee House of Representatives, and Republican and
Democratic State Executive Committeeman and Committeewoman (all districts). General
elections were also held for state judicial offices and applicable county offices.
Some Highlights:
Governor – Republican Primary
Bill Lee – 479,901 votes – 100.00%
Governor – Democratic Primary
Jason Brantley Martin – 96,505 votes – 40.82%
JB Smiley Jr. – 87,362 votes – 36.96%
Carnita Faye Atwater – 52,531 votes – 22.22%
Williamson County General Election
County Mayor
(R) Rogers Anderson (incumbent) – 22,528 votes
(I) Stephen “Coach” Done – 11,017
Rutherford County General Election
County Mayor
(R) Joe Carr 12,518 votes
(I) Randy Allen 10,387 votes
(I) Norman Hanks 1,853 votes
(I) Royce Olen Johnson 2,705 votes
Write-In 66
Tennessee Senate District 13 (Republican)
Rutherford
Dawn White 11,080 votes – 100.00%
Tennessee Senate District 13 (Democratic)
Rutherford
Kelly Northcutt 5,149 votes – 100.00%
Tennessee Senate District 17 (Republican)
Davidson
Mark Pody 1,306 votes – 100.00%
Wilson
Mark Pody 11,841 votes – 100.00%
Tennessee Senate District 19 (Democratic)
Davidson
Charlane Oliver 5,665 votes – 43.66%
Jerry Maynard 5,060 votes – 39.00%
Ludye N. Wallace 1,476 votes – 11.38%
Barry Barlow 445 votes – 3.43%
Rossi Turner 329 votes – 2.54%
Tennessee Senate District 19 (Republican)
Davidson
Pime Hernandez 1,027 votes – 100.00%
Tennessee Senate District 21 (Democratic)
Davidson
Jeff Yarbro 11,343 votes – 100.00%
Tennessee Senate District 23 (Republican)
Cheatham
Kerry Roberts 3,238 votes – 100.00%
Dickson
Kerry Roberts 4,577 votes – 100.00%
Robertson
Kerry Roberts 5,733 votes – 100.00%
Tennessee Senate District 27 (Republican)
Williamson
Jack Johnson 12,470 votes – 51.63%
Gary Humble 11,683 votes – 48.37%
United States House of Representatives District 4 (Republican)
Rutherford
Scott DesJarlais 16,169 votes – 100.00%
United States House of Representatives District 4 (Democratic)
Rutherford
Wayne Steele 5,240 votes – 63.62%
Arnold J. White 2,996 votes – 36.38%
United States House of Representatives District 5 (Democratic)
Davidson
Heidi Campbell 19,666 votes – 100.00%
Maury
Heidi Campbell 2,580 votes – 100.00%
Williamson
Heidi Campbell 4,845 votes – 100.00%
Wilson
Heidi Campbell 2,441 votes – 100.00%
United States House of Representatives District 5 (Republican)
Davidson
Beth Harwell 5,255 39.37%
Kurt Winstead 3,274 24.53%
Andy Ogles 2,819 21.12%
Jeff Beierlein 1,152 8.63%
Natisha Brooks 280 2.10%
Geni Batchelor 199 1.49%
Timothy Bruce Lee 173 1.30%
Tres Wittum 105 0.79%
Stewart T. Parks 90 0.67%
Maury
Andy Ogles 6,566 52.42%
Beth Harwell 2,340 18.68%
Kurt Winstead 2,285 18.24%
Jeff Beierlein 610 4.87%
Natisha Brooks 314 2.51%
Timothy Bruce Lee 146 1.17%
Geni Batchelor 119 0.95%
Stewart T. Parks 88 0.70%
Tres Wittum 58 0.46%
Williamson
Andy Ogles 6,832 votes – 40.92%
Beth Harwell 4,079 votes – 24.43%
Kurt Winstead 3,492 votes – 20.92%
Jeff Beierlein 1,223 votes – 7.33%
Geni Batchelor 300 votes – 1.80%
Natisha Brooks 272 votes – 1.63%
Timothy Bruce Lee 224 votes – 1.34%
Stewart T. Parks 147 votes – 0.88%
Tres Wittum 126 votes – 0.75%
Wilson
Andy Ogles 2,668 votes – 29.85%
Kurt Winstead 2,361 votes – 26.42%
Beth Harwell 2,116 votes – 23.67%
Jeff Beierlein 800 votes – 8.95%
Geni Batchelor 314 votes – 3.51%
Natisha Brooks 298 votes – 3.33%
Timothy Bruce Lee 162 votes – 1.81%
Stewart T. Parks 145 votes – 1.62%
Tres Wittum 74 votes – 0.83%
Totals
Andy Ogles 21,298 votes – 36.93%
Beth Harwell 14,998 votes – 26.01%
Kurt Winstead 12,709 votes – 22.04%
Jeff Beierlein 4,086 votes – 7.08%
Natisha Brooks 1,740 votes – 3.02%
Geni Batchelor 1,016 votes – 1.76%
Timothy Bruce Lee 843 votes – 1.46%
Stewart T. Parks 585 votes – 1.01%
Tres Wittum 397 votes – 0.69%
United States House of Representatives District 6 (Democratic)
Davidson
Randal Cooper 8,703 votes – 74.65%
Clay Faircloth 2,955 votes – 25.35%
Sumner
Randal Cooper 2,648 votes – 73.03%
Clay Faircloth 978 votes – 26.97%
Wilson
Randal Cooper 507 votes – 72.33%
Clay Faircloth 194 votes – 27.67%
United States House of Representatives District 6 (Republican)
Davidson
John Rose 2,626 votes – 100.00%
Sumner
John Rose 12,212 votes – 100.00%
Wilson
John Rose 3,290 votes – 100.00%
United States House of Representatives District 7 (Republican)
Cheatham
Mark E Green 3,226 votes – 100.00%
Davidson
Mark E Green 1,842 votes – 100.00%
Dickson
Mark E Green 4,600 votes – 100.00%
Robertson
Mark E Green 5,373 votes – 100.00%
Williamson
Mark E Green 8,020 votes – 100.00%
United States House of Representatives District 7 (Democratic)
Cheatham
Odessa Kelly 1,066 votes – 100.00%
Davidson
Odessa Kelly 10,580 votes – 100.00%
Robertson
Odessa Kelly 1,145 votes – 100.00%
Williamson
Odessa Kelly 2,939 votes – 100.00%
Click on the following links for county-specific election results:
- Cheatham County Election Information
- Davidson County Election Commission
- Dickson County Election Commission
- Maury County Election Commission
- Robertson County Election Information
- Rutherford County Election Commission
- Sumner County Election Commission
- Williamson County Election Commission
- Wilson County Election Commission