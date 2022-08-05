Middle Tennessee Election Results for Aug 4, 2022

Yesterday, Aug 4, was Election Day. The election was for State and Federal Primary & State and County General Election.

Primary elections were held for Governor, U.S. House of Representatives, Tennessee Senate (odd-numbered districts), Tennessee House of Representatives, and Republican and

Democratic State Executive Committeeman and Committeewoman (all districts). General

elections were also held for state judicial offices and applicable county offices.

Some Highlights:

Governor – Republican Primary

Bill Lee – 479,901 votes – 100.00%

Governor – Democratic Primary

Jason Brantley Martin – 96,505 votes – 40.82%

JB Smiley Jr. – 87,362 votes – 36.96%

Carnita Faye Atwater – 52,531 votes – 22.22%

Williamson County General Election

County Mayor

(R) Rogers Anderson (incumbent) – 22,528 votes

(I) Stephen “Coach” Done – 11,017

Rutherford County General Election

County Mayor

(R) Joe Carr 12,518 votes

(I) Randy Allen 10,387 votes

(I) Norman Hanks 1,853 votes

(I) Royce Olen Johnson 2,705 votes

Write-In 66

Tennessee Senate District 13 (Republican)

Rutherford

Dawn White 11,080 votes – 100.00%

Tennessee Senate District 13 (Democratic)

Rutherford

Kelly Northcutt 5,149 votes – 100.00%

Tennessee Senate District 17 (Republican)

Davidson

Mark Pody 1,306 votes – 100.00%

Wilson

Mark Pody 11,841 votes – 100.00%

Tennessee Senate District 19 (Democratic)

Davidson

Charlane Oliver 5,665 votes – 43.66%

Jerry Maynard 5,060 votes – 39.00%

Ludye N. Wallace 1,476 votes – 11.38%

Barry Barlow 445 votes – 3.43%

Rossi Turner 329 votes – 2.54%

Tennessee Senate District 19 (Republican)

Davidson

Pime Hernandez 1,027 votes – 100.00%

Tennessee Senate District 21 (Democratic)

Davidson

Jeff Yarbro 11,343 votes – 100.00%

Tennessee Senate District 23 (Republican)

Cheatham

Kerry Roberts 3,238 votes – 100.00%

Dickson

Kerry Roberts 4,577 votes – 100.00%

Robertson

Kerry Roberts 5,733 votes – 100.00%

Tennessee Senate District 27 (Republican)

Williamson

Jack Johnson 12,470 votes – 51.63%

Gary Humble 11,683 votes – 48.37%

United States House of Representatives District 4 (Republican)

Rutherford

Scott DesJarlais 16,169 votes – 100.00%

United States House of Representatives District 4 (Democratic)

Rutherford

Wayne Steele 5,240 votes – 63.62%

Arnold J. White 2,996 votes – 36.38%



United States House of Representatives District 5 (Democratic)

Davidson

Heidi Campbell 19,666 votes – 100.00%

Maury

Heidi Campbell 2,580 votes – 100.00%

Williamson

Heidi Campbell 4,845 votes – 100.00%

Wilson

Heidi Campbell 2,441 votes – 100.00%

United States House of Representatives District 5 (Republican)

Davidson

Beth Harwell 5,255 39.37%

Kurt Winstead 3,274 24.53%

Andy Ogles 2,819 21.12%

Jeff Beierlein 1,152 8.63%

Natisha Brooks 280 2.10%

Geni Batchelor 199 1.49%

Timothy Bruce Lee 173 1.30%

Tres Wittum 105 0.79%

Stewart T. Parks 90 0.67%

Maury

Andy Ogles 6,566 52.42%

Beth Harwell 2,340 18.68%

Kurt Winstead 2,285 18.24%

Jeff Beierlein 610 4.87%

Natisha Brooks 314 2.51%

Timothy Bruce Lee 146 1.17%

Geni Batchelor 119 0.95%

Stewart T. Parks 88 0.70%

Tres Wittum 58 0.46%

Williamson

Andy Ogles 6,832 votes – 40.92%

Beth Harwell 4,079 votes – 24.43%

Kurt Winstead 3,492 votes – 20.92%

Jeff Beierlein 1,223 votes – 7.33%

Geni Batchelor 300 votes – 1.80%

Natisha Brooks 272 votes – 1.63%

Timothy Bruce Lee 224 votes – 1.34%

Stewart T. Parks 147 votes – 0.88%

Tres Wittum 126 votes – 0.75%

Wilson

Andy Ogles 2,668 votes – 29.85%

Kurt Winstead 2,361 votes – 26.42%

Beth Harwell 2,116 votes – 23.67%

Jeff Beierlein 800 votes – 8.95%

Geni Batchelor 314 votes – 3.51%

Natisha Brooks 298 votes – 3.33%

Timothy Bruce Lee 162 votes – 1.81%

Stewart T. Parks 145 votes – 1.62%

Tres Wittum 74 votes – 0.83%

Totals

Andy Ogles 21,298 votes – 36.93%

Beth Harwell 14,998 votes – 26.01%

Kurt Winstead 12,709 votes – 22.04%

Jeff Beierlein 4,086 votes – 7.08%

Natisha Brooks 1,740 votes – 3.02%

Geni Batchelor 1,016 votes – 1.76%

Timothy Bruce Lee 843 votes – 1.46%

Stewart T. Parks 585 votes – 1.01%

Tres Wittum 397 votes – 0.69%



United States House of Representatives District 6 (Democratic)

Davidson

Randal Cooper 8,703 votes – 74.65%

Clay Faircloth 2,955 votes – 25.35%

Sumner

Randal Cooper 2,648 votes – 73.03%

Clay Faircloth 978 votes – 26.97%

Wilson

Randal Cooper 507 votes – 72.33%

Clay Faircloth 194 votes – 27.67%



United States House of Representatives District 6 (Republican)

Davidson

John Rose 2,626 votes – 100.00%

Sumner

John Rose 12,212 votes – 100.00%

Wilson

John Rose 3,290 votes – 100.00%



United States House of Representatives District 7 (Republican)

Cheatham

Mark E Green 3,226 votes – 100.00%

Davidson

Mark E Green 1,842 votes – 100.00%

Dickson

Mark E Green 4,600 votes – 100.00%

Robertson

Mark E Green 5,373 votes – 100.00%

Williamson

Mark E Green 8,020 votes – 100.00%

United States House of Representatives District 7 (Democratic)

Cheatham

Odessa Kelly 1,066 votes – 100.00%

Davidson

Odessa Kelly 10,580 votes – 100.00%

Robertson

Odessa Kelly 1,145 votes – 100.00%

Williamson

Odessa Kelly 2,939 votes – 100.00%

