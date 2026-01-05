Man Wanted in Multiple Counties Arrested In Lebanon

A traffic stop along a busy roadway in Lebanon led to the arrest of a man wanted in multiple counties after officers were alerted to a vehicle connected to outstanding warrants.

According to the Lebanon Police Department, SafeNet alerted officers earlier today to a Nissan Altima connected to a Nashville man with active warrants in multiple counties. Officers located the vehicle traveling on Highway 109 near Hickory Ridge Road.

The driver was identified as 25-year-old Armondo Pec Pop, who was wanted in Cheatham County and Williamson County. Pec Pop was taken into custody without incident.

