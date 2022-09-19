Man Airlifted After Falling 12 Feet from Roof of Ultium Battery Plant in Spring Hill

A man was airlifted after falling 12 feet from the roof of Ultium Battery Plant in Spring Hill, reports WKRN.

Columbia Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the battery plant around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning, adds WKRN, in response to a call reporting that a man had fallen from the roof.

The man was airlifted to a local hospital and his conditions remain unknown.

This is an ongoing story.

The Ultium Battery Plant is a 2.8 million-square-foot facility in Spring Hill that will mass-produce Ultium battery cells for GM’s North American electric vehicles, as well as, other automotive companies and other industries.