Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for March 25, 2026

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score from March 18-25, 2026. Not all low scores are bad; these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date GRAYS on Main 67 332 Main St. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/24/2026 Campo Azul Mexican Restaurant 81 7240 Nolensville Rd. Ste 201 Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 03/19/2026 Grays First Floor Bar 83 Main St Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/24/2026 LA SOLEDAD TAQUERIA 83 117 Arsenal Dr Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/19/2026 The Southern Baking Company 89 4847 Main St Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 03/19/2026 Gigi's Cupcakes 90 3065 Mallory Suite 106 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/23/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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