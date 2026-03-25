Home Business Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for March 25, 2026

Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for March 25, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
-
health inspections

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score from March 18-25, 2026. Not all low scores are bad; these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
GRAYS on Main67332 Main St. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/24/2026
Campo Azul Mexican Restaurant817240 Nolensville Rd. Ste 201 Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Routine03/19/2026
Grays First Floor Bar83Main St Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/24/2026
LA SOLEDAD TAQUERIA83117 Arsenal Dr Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/19/2026
The Southern Baking Company894847 Main St Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine03/19/2026
Gigi's Cupcakes903065 Mallory Suite 106 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/23/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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