Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for March 25, 2026

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score from March 18-25, 2026. Not all low scores are bad; these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|GRAYS on Main
|67
|332 Main St. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/24/2026
|Campo Azul Mexican Restaurant
|81
|7240 Nolensville Rd. Ste 201 Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|03/19/2026
|Grays First Floor Bar
|83
|Main St Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/24/2026
|LA SOLEDAD TAQUERIA
|83
|117 Arsenal Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/19/2026
|The Southern Baking Company
|89
|4847 Main St Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|03/19/2026
|Gigi's Cupcakes
|90
|3065 Mallory Suite 106 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/23/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
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