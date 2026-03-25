Home Business Health Scores: Williamson County for March 25, 2026

Health Scores: Williamson County for March 25, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
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These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for March 18-25, 2026. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Better Days Diner952041 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Follow-Up03/19/2026
Biscuit Love Commissary1001215 Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37069Food Service Routine03/20/2026
Bodeli Sushi95330 Mayfield Dr. Suite D5 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine03/23/2026
Buca Di Beppo Lounge1001722 Galleria Blvd Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine03/23/2026
Buca Di Beppo971722 Galleria Blvd Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up03/23/2026
Campo Azul Mexican Restaurant817240 Nolensville Rd. Ste 201 Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Routine03/19/2026
Chilis Grill & Bar Lounge1007083 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/23/2026
Chilis Grill & Bar997083 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/23/2026
Chipotle Mexican Grill #57651007344 Nolensville Rd STE-701 Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Routine03/19/2026
Clarion Pointe - Food986210 Hospitality Dr. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine03/25/2026
Del Frisco's Grille Bar100207 Franklin Road Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine03/24/2026
Del Frisco's Grille100207 Franklin Road Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine03/24/2026
Edley's Bar-B-Que Factory95230 Franklin Rd Bldg-C03 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up03/23/2026
Etch Restaurant-Franklin99230 Franklin Rd Ste-1300 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/18/2026
Extended Stay America #970193680 Bakers Bridge Ave. Franklin TN 37067Hotels Motels Routine03/20/2026
Fairview High School FSE1002595 Fairview Blvd Fairview TN 37062Food Service Routine03/24/2026
Fairview High School972595 Fairview Blvd Fairview TN 37062School Buildings Routine03/24/2026
First Watch #4011001000 Meridian Blvd. Suite 118 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up03/19/2026
GRAYS on Main67332 Main St. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/24/2026
Gigi's Cupcakes903065 Mallory Suite 106 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/23/2026
Grays First Floor Bar83Main St Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/24/2026
Hampton Inn & Suites Nashville/Franklin (Cool Springs) Food997141 S Springs Dr Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine03/20/2026
Handel's Homemade Ice Cream100990 Meridian Blvd Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine03/20/2026
Hillsboro Elementary School Cafeteria1005412 Pinewood Rd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/24/2026
Jefferson's96214 Ward Cir STE 1200 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up03/19/2026
Jericho Coffee Company Inc1009038 Safe Haven Place Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine03/19/2026
Kiddie Academy of Brentwood Food100216 Jamestown Park Road Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine03/19/2026
LA SOLEDAD TAQUERIA83117 Arsenal Dr Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/19/2026
La Tapatia -- Mobile94111 Grenadier Dr Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/18/2026
Legacy Middle School Food1002380 Henpeck Lane Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/20/2026
Lemongrass Sushi & Thai95203 Franklin RD Suite 100 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up03/18/2026
Maple Street Biscuit Company99203 Franklin Rd. Suite 120 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up03/24/2026
Marriott Springhill Suites Bar1007109 Town Center Way Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine03/18/2026
Marriott Springhill Suites Food1007109 town center way Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine03/18/2026
Marriott Springhill Suites947109 town center way Brentwood TN 37027Hotels Motels Routine03/18/2026
McDonalds Of Brentwood100109 E. Park Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up03/19/2026
Moore Elementary1001061 Lewisburg Pike Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/18/2026
Mooyah100213 Franklin Road Suite 160 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine03/24/2026
O'charley's #214961202 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/23/2026
Optima Franklin Pool1003000 Aspen Lp Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine03/20/2026
Page Middle School Cafeteria1006262 Arno Rd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/20/2026
Quinn's Neighbourhood Pub & Eatery Bar1001010 Murfreesboro Rd ste.118 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/20/2026
Quinn's Neighbourhood Pub & Eatery981010 Murfreesboro Rd ste.118 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up03/20/2026
SOS Counter98701 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up03/19/2026
Smoothie King - RMC King LLC98600-A Frazier Drive Ste 105 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine03/20/2026
Snappy's Pizza Of Fairview1007018 City Center Way. Fairview TN 37062Food Service Follow-Up03/24/2026
Sonic Drive-In #4770974101 Mallory Lane. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine03/24/2026
Soy Teriyaki Bistro985008 Maryland Way Suite B Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up03/19/2026
Spring Hill Day SchoolApproval4006 O'Hallorn Dr. Spring Hill TN 37174Child Care Facilities Routine03/19/2026
Steam Boys994000 Long Point Way STE-400 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/23/2026
Steel Pony1005532 Pinewood Rd Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/24/2026
Subway #28363994910 Columbia Pk STE 204 Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Follow-Up03/19/2026
Sweethaven991015 Westhaven Blvd Ste 130 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up03/20/2026
T-op cold grill ice cream99111 5th ave N Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/19/2026
TABLE OF CONTENTS MOBILE CAFE100214 Lancelot Ln Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/19/2026
Tacos El Prime LLC987162 Sky Meadow Drive College Grove TN 37046Food Service Routine03/24/2026
Takeaway Tea100706 Meeting St Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/20/2026
The Academy Of Burkitt Commons951010 Ava Place Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Routine03/19/2026
The Country Boy954141 Old Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/24/2026
The Fainting Goat Second Floor1001143 Columbia Ave. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/18/2026
The Fainting Goat1001143 Columbia Ave. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/18/2026
The Learning Experience1002832 Duplex Road Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine03/19/2026
The Southern Baking Company894847 Main St Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine03/19/2026
The White Alligator Bar100230 Franklin Rd STE-11HH Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/18/2026
The White Alligator97230 Franklin Rd STE-11HH Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up03/23/2026
Tiny Little Donuts991203 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/18/2026
TownPlace Suites987153 South Springs Drive Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up03/20/2026
Troubadour Clubhouse ConTek Kitchen1008000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046Food Service Routine03/19/2026
Troubadour Luther Bar1008000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046Food Service Routine03/19/2026
VFW Post 489398101 Eddy Ln Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/19/2026
Westhaven Golf Club Bar1004000 Golf Club Ln. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/20/2026
Westhaven Golf Club Kitchen984000 Golf Club Ln. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up03/20/2026
Westhaven Turn Grill1004000 Golf Club Ln. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/20/2026
X Golf100209 S Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/20/2026
X-Golf Franklin AUX100209 S Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/20/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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