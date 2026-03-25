Health Scores: Williamson County for March 25, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for March 18-25, 2026. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Better Days Diner 95 2041 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Follow-Up 03/19/2026 Biscuit Love Commissary 100 1215 Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37069 Food Service Routine 03/20/2026 Bodeli Sushi 95 330 Mayfield Dr. Suite D5 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 03/23/2026 Buca Di Beppo Lounge 100 1722 Galleria Blvd Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 03/23/2026 Buca Di Beppo 97 1722 Galleria Blvd Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 03/23/2026 Campo Azul Mexican Restaurant 81 7240 Nolensville Rd. Ste 201 Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 03/19/2026 Chilis Grill & Bar Lounge 100 7083 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/23/2026 Chilis Grill & Bar 99 7083 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/23/2026 Chipotle Mexican Grill #5765 100 7344 Nolensville Rd STE-701 Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 03/19/2026 Clarion Pointe - Food 98 6210 Hospitality Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 03/25/2026 Del Frisco's Grille Bar 100 207 Franklin Road Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 03/24/2026 Del Frisco's Grille 100 207 Franklin Road Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 03/24/2026 Edley's Bar-B-Que Factory 95 230 Franklin Rd Bldg-C03 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 03/23/2026 Etch Restaurant-Franklin 99 230 Franklin Rd Ste-1300 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/18/2026 Extended Stay America #9701 93 680 Bakers Bridge Ave. Franklin TN 37067 Hotels Motels Routine 03/20/2026 Fairview High School FSE 100 2595 Fairview Blvd Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 03/24/2026 Fairview High School 97 2595 Fairview Blvd Fairview TN 37062 School Buildings Routine 03/24/2026 First Watch #401 100 1000 Meridian Blvd. Suite 118 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 03/19/2026 GRAYS on Main 67 332 Main St. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/24/2026 Gigi's Cupcakes 90 3065 Mallory Suite 106 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/23/2026 Grays First Floor Bar 83 Main St Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/24/2026 Hampton Inn & Suites Nashville/Franklin (Cool Springs) Food 99 7141 S Springs Dr Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 03/20/2026 Handel's Homemade Ice Cream 100 990 Meridian Blvd Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 03/20/2026 Hillsboro Elementary School Cafeteria 100 5412 Pinewood Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/24/2026 Jefferson's 96 214 Ward Cir STE 1200 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 03/19/2026 Jericho Coffee Company Inc 100 9038 Safe Haven Place Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 03/19/2026 Kiddie Academy of Brentwood Food 100 216 Jamestown Park Road Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 03/19/2026 LA SOLEDAD TAQUERIA 83 117 Arsenal Dr Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/19/2026 La Tapatia -- Mobile 94 111 Grenadier Dr Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/18/2026 Legacy Middle School Food 100 2380 Henpeck Lane Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/20/2026 Lemongrass Sushi & Thai 95 203 Franklin RD Suite 100 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 03/18/2026 Maple Street Biscuit Company 99 203 Franklin Rd. Suite 120 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 03/24/2026 Marriott Springhill Suites Bar 100 7109 Town Center Way Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 03/18/2026 Marriott Springhill Suites Food 100 7109 town center way Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 03/18/2026 Marriott Springhill Suites 94 7109 town center way Brentwood TN 37027 Hotels Motels Routine 03/18/2026 McDonalds Of Brentwood 100 109 E. Park Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 03/19/2026 Moore Elementary 100 1061 Lewisburg Pike Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/18/2026 Mooyah 100 213 Franklin Road Suite 160 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 03/24/2026 O'charley's #214 96 1202 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/23/2026 Optima Franklin Pool 100 3000 Aspen Lp Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 03/20/2026 Page Middle School Cafeteria 100 6262 Arno Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/20/2026 Quinn's Neighbourhood Pub & Eatery Bar 100 1010 Murfreesboro Rd ste.118 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/20/2026 Quinn's Neighbourhood Pub & Eatery 98 1010 Murfreesboro Rd ste.118 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 03/20/2026 SOS Counter 98 701 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 03/19/2026 Smoothie King - RMC King LLC 98 600-A Frazier Drive Ste 105 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 03/20/2026 Snappy's Pizza Of Fairview 100 7018 City Center Way. Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Follow-Up 03/24/2026 Sonic Drive-In #4770 97 4101 Mallory Lane. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 03/24/2026 Soy Teriyaki Bistro 98 5008 Maryland Way Suite B Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 03/19/2026 Spring Hill Day School Approval 4006 O'Hallorn Dr. Spring Hill TN 37174 Child Care Facilities Routine 03/19/2026 Steam Boys 99 4000 Long Point Way STE-400 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/23/2026 Steel Pony 100 5532 Pinewood Rd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/24/2026 Subway #28363 99 4910 Columbia Pk STE 204 Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Follow-Up 03/19/2026 Sweethaven 99 1015 Westhaven Blvd Ste 130 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 03/20/2026 T-op cold grill ice cream 99 111 5th ave N Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/19/2026 TABLE OF CONTENTS MOBILE CAFE 100 214 Lancelot Ln Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/19/2026 Tacos El Prime LLC 98 7162 Sky Meadow Drive College Grove TN 37046 Food Service Routine 03/24/2026 Takeaway Tea 100 706 Meeting St Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/20/2026 The Academy Of Burkitt Commons 95 1010 Ava Place Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 03/19/2026 The Country Boy 95 4141 Old Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/24/2026 The Fainting Goat Second Floor 100 1143 Columbia Ave. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/18/2026 The Fainting Goat 100 1143 Columbia Ave. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/18/2026 The Learning Experience 100 2832 Duplex Road Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 03/19/2026 The Southern Baking Company 89 4847 Main St Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 03/19/2026 The White Alligator Bar 100 230 Franklin Rd STE-11HH Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/18/2026 The White Alligator 97 230 Franklin Rd STE-11HH Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 03/23/2026 Tiny Little Donuts 99 1203 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/18/2026 TownPlace Suites 98 7153 South Springs Drive Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 03/20/2026 Troubadour Clubhouse ConTek Kitchen 100 8000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046 Food Service Routine 03/19/2026 Troubadour Luther Bar 100 8000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046 Food Service Routine 03/19/2026 VFW Post 4893 98 101 Eddy Ln Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/19/2026 Westhaven Golf Club Bar 100 4000 Golf Club Ln. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/20/2026 Westhaven Golf Club Kitchen 98 4000 Golf Club Ln. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 03/20/2026 Westhaven Turn Grill 100 4000 Golf Club Ln. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/20/2026 X Golf 100 209 S Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/20/2026 X-Golf Franklin AUX 100 209 S Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/20/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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