Health Scores: Williamson County for March 25, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for March 18-25, 2026. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Better Days Diner
|95
|2041 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/19/2026
|Biscuit Love Commissary
|100
|1215 Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|03/20/2026
|Bodeli Sushi
|95
|330 Mayfield Dr. Suite D5 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|03/23/2026
|Buca Di Beppo Lounge
|100
|1722 Galleria Blvd Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|03/23/2026
|Buca Di Beppo
|97
|1722 Galleria Blvd Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/23/2026
|Campo Azul Mexican Restaurant
|81
|7240 Nolensville Rd. Ste 201 Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|03/19/2026
|Chilis Grill & Bar Lounge
|100
|7083 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/23/2026
|Chilis Grill & Bar
|99
|7083 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/23/2026
|Chipotle Mexican Grill #5765
|100
|7344 Nolensville Rd STE-701 Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|03/19/2026
|Clarion Pointe - Food
|98
|6210 Hospitality Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|03/25/2026
|Del Frisco's Grille Bar
|100
|207 Franklin Road Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|03/24/2026
|Del Frisco's Grille
|100
|207 Franklin Road Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|03/24/2026
|Edley's Bar-B-Que Factory
|95
|230 Franklin Rd Bldg-C03 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/23/2026
|Etch Restaurant-Franklin
|99
|230 Franklin Rd Ste-1300 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/18/2026
|Extended Stay America #9701
|93
|680 Bakers Bridge Ave. Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Routine
|03/20/2026
|Fairview High School FSE
|100
|2595 Fairview Blvd Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|03/24/2026
|Fairview High School
|97
|2595 Fairview Blvd Fairview TN 37062
|School Buildings Routine
|03/24/2026
|First Watch #401
|100
|1000 Meridian Blvd. Suite 118 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/19/2026
|GRAYS on Main
|67
|332 Main St. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/24/2026
|Gigi's Cupcakes
|90
|3065 Mallory Suite 106 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/23/2026
|Grays First Floor Bar
|83
|Main St Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/24/2026
|Hampton Inn & Suites Nashville/Franklin (Cool Springs) Food
|99
|7141 S Springs Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|03/20/2026
|Handel's Homemade Ice Cream
|100
|990 Meridian Blvd Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|03/20/2026
|Hillsboro Elementary School Cafeteria
|100
|5412 Pinewood Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/24/2026
|Jefferson's
|96
|214 Ward Cir STE 1200 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/19/2026
|Jericho Coffee Company Inc
|100
|9038 Safe Haven Place Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|03/19/2026
|Kiddie Academy of Brentwood Food
|100
|216 Jamestown Park Road Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|03/19/2026
|LA SOLEDAD TAQUERIA
|83
|117 Arsenal Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/19/2026
|La Tapatia -- Mobile
|94
|111 Grenadier Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/18/2026
|Legacy Middle School Food
|100
|2380 Henpeck Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/20/2026
|Lemongrass Sushi & Thai
|95
|203 Franklin RD Suite 100 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/18/2026
|Maple Street Biscuit Company
|99
|203 Franklin Rd. Suite 120 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/24/2026
|Marriott Springhill Suites Bar
|100
|7109 Town Center Way Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|03/18/2026
|Marriott Springhill Suites Food
|100
|7109 town center way Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|03/18/2026
|Marriott Springhill Suites
|94
|7109 town center way Brentwood TN 37027
|Hotels Motels Routine
|03/18/2026
|McDonalds Of Brentwood
|100
|109 E. Park Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/19/2026
|Moore Elementary
|100
|1061 Lewisburg Pike Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/18/2026
|Mooyah
|100
|213 Franklin Road Suite 160 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|03/24/2026
|O'charley's #214
|96
|1202 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/23/2026
|Optima Franklin Pool
|100
|3000 Aspen Lp Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|03/20/2026
|Page Middle School Cafeteria
|100
|6262 Arno Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/20/2026
|Quinn's Neighbourhood Pub & Eatery Bar
|100
|1010 Murfreesboro Rd ste.118 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/20/2026
|Quinn's Neighbourhood Pub & Eatery
|98
|1010 Murfreesboro Rd ste.118 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/20/2026
|SOS Counter
|98
|701 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/19/2026
|Smoothie King - RMC King LLC
|98
|600-A Frazier Drive Ste 105 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|03/20/2026
|Snappy's Pizza Of Fairview
|100
|7018 City Center Way. Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/24/2026
|Sonic Drive-In #4770
|97
|4101 Mallory Lane. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|03/24/2026
|Soy Teriyaki Bistro
|98
|5008 Maryland Way Suite B Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/19/2026
|Spring Hill Day School
|Approval
|4006 O'Hallorn Dr. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|03/19/2026
|Steam Boys
|99
|4000 Long Point Way STE-400 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/23/2026
|Steel Pony
|100
|5532 Pinewood Rd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/24/2026
|Subway #28363
|99
|4910 Columbia Pk STE 204 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/19/2026
|Sweethaven
|99
|1015 Westhaven Blvd Ste 130 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/20/2026
|T-op cold grill ice cream
|99
|111 5th ave N Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/19/2026
|TABLE OF CONTENTS MOBILE CAFE
|100
|214 Lancelot Ln Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/19/2026
|Tacos El Prime LLC
|98
|7162 Sky Meadow Drive College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service Routine
|03/24/2026
|Takeaway Tea
|100
|706 Meeting St Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/20/2026
|The Academy Of Burkitt Commons
|95
|1010 Ava Place Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|03/19/2026
|The Country Boy
|95
|4141 Old Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/24/2026
|The Fainting Goat Second Floor
|100
|1143 Columbia Ave. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/18/2026
|The Fainting Goat
|100
|1143 Columbia Ave. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/18/2026
|The Learning Experience
|100
|2832 Duplex Road Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|03/19/2026
|The Southern Baking Company
|89
|4847 Main St Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|03/19/2026
|The White Alligator Bar
|100
|230 Franklin Rd STE-11HH Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/18/2026
|The White Alligator
|97
|230 Franklin Rd STE-11HH Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/23/2026
|Tiny Little Donuts
|99
|1203 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/18/2026
|TownPlace Suites
|98
|7153 South Springs Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/20/2026
|Troubadour Clubhouse ConTek Kitchen
|100
|8000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service Routine
|03/19/2026
|Troubadour Luther Bar
|100
|8000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service Routine
|03/19/2026
|VFW Post 4893
|98
|101 Eddy Ln Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/19/2026
|Westhaven Golf Club Bar
|100
|4000 Golf Club Ln. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/20/2026
|Westhaven Golf Club Kitchen
|98
|4000 Golf Club Ln. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|03/20/2026
|Westhaven Turn Grill
|100
|4000 Golf Club Ln. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/20/2026
|X Golf
|100
|209 S Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/20/2026
|X-Golf Franklin AUX
|100
|209 S Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|03/20/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
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