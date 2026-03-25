City Of Franklin Warns Of Suspicious Emails From Mayor’s Account

City officials in Franklin are alerting the public to a potential email security issue involving the mayor’s city account.

According to the City of Franklin, suspicious emails have been sent from Mayor Ken Moore’s official account. The city’s IT department is actively working to resolve the situation.

Officials are advising anyone who receives an email with the subject line “Policy Implementation” to delete it and not engage with the message.

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The city has not released additional details but says efforts are underway to address the issue and prevent further incidents.

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