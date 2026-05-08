Live Nation Purchases FirstBank Amphitheater For $23M

Live Nation Worldwide Inc. has acquired Franklin’s FirstBank Amphitheater for $23.49 million, the The Nashville Business Journal reports.

The 7,500-seat outdoor venue was sold by trusts connected to founders Rick and Nancy McEachern, who built it on a 150-acre site along Interstate 65 after transforming an abandoned 1960s rock quarry into a concert destination. Live Nation has operated the venue since its 2021 debut.

According to a spokesperson for Live Nation, the McEacherns chose to step back from day-to-day involvement for personal reasons. The company said all current full-time employees will remain in place following the sale.

Since opening, FirstBank Amphitheater has drawn national recognition. Beyond concerts, the property hosts weddings and corporate events and offers parking for roughly 3,000 vehicles.

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Live Nation operates additional Nashville venues including Brooklyn Bowl and The Truth, which is set to open later this year. However, it does not own either property, marking this acquisition as the company’s first local venue purchase in the Nashville market.