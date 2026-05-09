Photo of the Day: May 9, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Musicians Hall of Fame inducted its ninth class during a sold-out ceremony at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts, honoring (in alphabetical order by first name) Dann Huff; Dolly Parton, recipient of the Industry Icon Award; George Thorogood & The Destroyers; John Boylan, recipient of the Producer Award; Keith Urban; Leland Sklar; Michael McDonald; and Nicky Hopkins (posthumously)

Pictured are Keith Urban and Steve Wariner

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

More Photo of the Day Photos