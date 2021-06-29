Lace Up for the Franklin Classic

For over two decades, thousands of people have gathered in downtown Franklin on Labor Day, September 6, to run for a good cause. The Mercy Franklin Classic, benefitting Mercy Community Healthcare, is returning stronger than ever after a year impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Individuals can participate in the 5K, 10K, 15K, or 1K Kids Fun Run, while friends and family will line the streets of downtown to cheer on the runners and walkers of all ages. The 10K will begin at 7:00 a.m., the 5K will start at 8:30 a.m., and the 1K Kids Fun Run commences at 9:30 a.m. All races begin and end on the Public Square in Downtown Franklin. The event will also feature live music from the School of Rock, vendors from across the community, and more.

The Mercy Franklin Classic is the primary fundraising event for Mercy Community Healthcare, a Franklin-based community health center that serves over 11,000 individuals across Middle Tennessee with comprehensive, affordable care for the whole person and the whole family. Registration is now open at FranklinClassic.org.

“Last year was a challenging year for us all as we were unable to host this Williamson County Labor Day tradition,” said Cindy Siler, CEO of Mercy Community Healthcare. “The Franklin Classic brings together local businesses, volunteers, runners, walkers, the young, and the old in our community to invest in the health of our community. We are elated to return to downtown Franklin for a celebration of the resilience of our community and of the people who helped us through it all.”

The 22nd annual Mercy Franklin Classic is open to the public, and sponsorships are appreciated. We are thankful for the early support from our major sponsors like St. Philip Catholic Church, PathGroup, and Parkes Companies. To learn more and register as a participant, please visit FranklinClassic.org.

About Mercy Community Healthcare

Mercy Community Healthcare is a faith-driven community health center that serves individuals across Middle Tennessee with comprehensive, affordable care for the whole person and the whole family. Mercy believes that true healing must incorporate an integrated approach to treating every patient’s physical, spiritual, and emotional needs. As a non-profit organization, Mercy depends on the support of private donations to operate. For more information or to get involved, please visit MercyTN.org.