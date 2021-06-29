Hotworx Studio to Open in Franklin

A new 24-hour fitness studio, featuring a unique training method utilizing infrared saunas, will open at 2000 Merridan Boulevard, Suite 102, in Franklin.

The projected open date is fall 2021. As described on their site, Hotworx is a virtually instructed exercise program created for users to experience the many benefits of infrared heat absorption, while completing a 30-minute Isometric workout or 15-minute High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) session. As the infrared heat penetrates your body causing you to sweat, the isometric postures further accelerate detoxification by physically removing the toxins from your organs through muscle contraction.

Members use the HOTWORX Burn Off App to conveniently schedule their workouts, led by a Virtual Instructor, inside the Hotworx patented infrared sauna.

Hotworx was created in 2017, first opening a studio in Oxford, Mississippi. There are currently over 200 saunas across the US, Australia, and Ireland. Benefits to Hotworx include Muscle Recovery, Pain Relief, Stress Reduction, Weight Loss, Increased Calorie Burn, Detoxification, Lowered Blood Pressure, Cellulite Reduction, Skin Rejuvenation, and Better Slee.

