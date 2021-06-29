Photo of the Day: June 29, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is from the ceremony held on Friday, June 18, 2021, to commemorate the naming of The Officer Destin Legieza Memorial Highway which is a segment of US Highway 31, or Franklin Road.

Friday, June 18th marked the one-year anniversary of Officer Legieza’s death who died while serving the City of Brentwood community. His patrol vehicle was struck head-on by another vehicle driven by an impaired driver.

A temporary marker has been placed on Franklin Road just past Remnant Church, once construction is completed on Franklin Road, the marker will be moved to its permanent location on Franklin Road closer to Fellowship Bible Church.

