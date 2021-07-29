Kaiser Aluminum to Relocate Headquarters to Williamson County

By
Press Release
-
kaiser aluminum

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Kaiser Aluminum officials announced today that the company will relocate its corporate headquarters from Foothill Ranch, Calif. to Franklin, Tenn.

Kaiser Aluminum, a $1.8 billion, publicly traded corporation (NASDAQ: KALU), is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, packaging, general engineering, custom automotive and other industrial applications. As part of the relocation, the company will invest approximately $3 million and create 80 jobs as it transitions and expands corporate functions to its new office space located at 1550 W. McEwen Drive in Franklin.

Kaiser Aluminum employs approximately 3,700 people and operates 14 production facilities across North America. Engineers, metallurgists and technicians work collaboratively to produce complex flat-rolled (plate, sheet and coil), extruded (rod, bar, hollows and shapes), drawn (rod, bar, pipe, tube and wire) and certain cast aluminum products. In addition, the company has dedicated research and development Centers for Excellence focused on product performance, enhancement and process elimination.

Over the last five years, TNECD has supported nearly 30 economic development projects in Williamson County, resulting in more than 4,000 job commitments and $382 million in capital investment.

“Kaiser Aluminum has been a long-term employer in Tennessee through our Tennalum facility in Jackson and more recently with our new sales office in Knoxville. We look forward to expanding our presence in Tennessee as we relocate and transition our corporate headquarters to Franklin. Williamson County provides the benefit of a corporate friendly business environment and access to a highly talented workforce that fits well with Kaiser Aluminum’s corporate value of being a preferred employer and a great place to work. We thank the Economic and Community Development team for their commitment and support,” said President and CEO of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Keith A. Harvey.

“We are very excited about Kaiser Aluminum’s decision to locate here and appreciate all the work done to help secure these jobs. Williamson County has an advantageous economic environment, a highly skilled workforce, an unmatched work ethic, and an incredible quality of life that is a plus for any company looking for a premium location. We look forward to seeing much success from Kaiser Aluminum in the future,” said Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson (R-Franklin)

About the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development
The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development’s mission is to develop strategies that help make Tennessee the No. 1 location in the Southeast for high quality jobs. To grow and strengthen Tennessee, the department seeks to attract new corporate investment to the state and works with Tennessee companies to facilitate expansion and economic growth. Find us on the web: tnecd.com. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @tnecd. Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/tnecd.

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here