Kaiser Aluminum to Relocate Headquarters to Williamson County

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Kaiser Aluminum officials announced today that the company will relocate its corporate headquarters from Foothill Ranch, Calif. to Franklin, Tenn.

Kaiser Aluminum, a $1.8 billion, publicly traded corporation (NASDAQ: KALU), is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, packaging, general engineering, custom automotive and other industrial applications. As part of the relocation, the company will invest approximately $3 million and create 80 jobs as it transitions and expands corporate functions to its new office space located at 1550 W. McEwen Drive in Franklin.

Kaiser Aluminum employs approximately 3,700 people and operates 14 production facilities across North America. Engineers, metallurgists and technicians work collaboratively to produce complex flat-rolled (plate, sheet and coil), extruded (rod, bar, hollows and shapes), drawn (rod, bar, pipe, tube and wire) and certain cast aluminum products. In addition, the company has dedicated research and development Centers for Excellence focused on product performance, enhancement and process elimination.

Over the last five years, TNECD has supported nearly 30 economic development projects in Williamson County, resulting in more than 4,000 job commitments and $382 million in capital investment.

“Kaiser Aluminum has been a long-term employer in Tennessee through our Tennalum facility in Jackson and more recently with our new sales office in Knoxville. We look forward to expanding our presence in Tennessee as we relocate and transition our corporate headquarters to Franklin. Williamson County provides the benefit of a corporate friendly business environment and access to a highly talented workforce that fits well with Kaiser Aluminum’s corporate value of being a preferred employer and a great place to work. We thank the Economic and Community Development team for their commitment and support,” said President and CEO of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Keith A. Harvey.

“We are very excited about Kaiser Aluminum’s decision to locate here and appreciate all the work done to help secure these jobs. Williamson County has an advantageous economic environment, a highly skilled workforce, an unmatched work ethic, and an incredible quality of life that is a plus for any company looking for a premium location. We look forward to seeing much success from Kaiser Aluminum in the future,” said Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson (R-Franklin)

