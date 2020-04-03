Just Love Coffee is expanding to Nolensville.

Announcing its opening on Facebook, the new coffee shop will be located at 7216 Nolensville Road in Nolensville.

Just Love Coffee confirmed the Nolensville site is under construction but due to COVID-19, they were unable to give us a date they could open the restaurant. However, the coffee shop is planning to offer all the favorite breakfast items, lunch, and dinner menu that other locations offer. Plus, they will offer some popular menu items like the Womelette, Jive Turkey, and Bacon Tater.

In addition, you can enjoy freshly roasted coffee from their Murfreesboro facility, ample seating with charging stations and their cold brew coffee.

About Just Love Coffee

The brand Just Love Coffee was officially established in 2009. Just Love Coffee Roasters founder Rob Webb and his wife, Emily, had always dreamed of adding to their family of four by adoption. So in 2009, Rob boarded a plane that would take him to Ethiopia (arguably the birthplace of coffee) and to his new daughters. Little did he know the experience would not only change his life but the lives of so many others.

Having heard the stories of sacrifice and determination by other adoptive families and feeling the financial strains that come with an adoption journey, the proverbial light bulb went off in Rob’s mind and a new business concept took root. He would build a business using hand-roasted coffees to help others whose passion was to “just love.” Initially, the company started out as an e-commerce business that allowed adoptive families, mission-minded groups, and non-profits to fundraise through their program. Through the online fundraising program, the company has been able to give back nearly $500,000 to those in the program. In 2014, Rob and his “Bean Team” began developing the unique food program that opened the doors to franchising the coffee shop and eatery.

