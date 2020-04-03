Studio Tenn is calling families across Middle Tennessee to come together in the name of creativity, education and entertainment through a virtual musical theater performance competition.

Participants are asked to submit a video of themselves singing one song of their choosing from the musical theatre repertoire. Every submission will receive personalized feedback and critiques from the artistic staff at Studio Tenn, including Artistic Director Patrick Cassidy, Associate Artistic Director Benji Kern and Education Coordinator Casey Hebbel. In addition to the personalized feedback, select entries will also be featured on Studio Tenn’s social media pages.

The contest is segmented into three categories: youth (under 13), teen (13-18) and family (siblings, parents and/or groups of any age within a single household). Youth and teens may participate both individually and with their families.

Two prizes will be awarded per category. First place will receive four season tickets to the upcoming Studio Tenn 2020-2021 season, along with two virtual coaching sessions with Patrick Cassidy. The second place winners in each category will receive two tickets to a 2020-2021 Studio Tenn production of their choice, along with one virtual coaching session with Patrick Cassidy.

“In this strange time of isolation and uncertainty, we at Studio Tenn wanted to reach out to the community by bringing families together and celebrating creativity,” Cassidy said. “Performing arts has always been used as a way to share hope and community, whether it starts on a stage in an auditorium or on the couch in your living room.”

Cassidy said that performers are encouraged to be as creative as possible when making their videos.

“We want to see you go all out, whether that’s through costumes, sets, lighting, props, or musical instruments, nothing is off the table. Make it fun! Use what you have in your home to create the most original and entertaining musical number possible.”

Submissions should be emailed to Casey Hebbel at caseyhebbel@studiotenn.com by Friday, April 17. (Anyone with questions may email Hebbel at the same address.) Each video must contain one complete song performance. Before beginning the song, performers should introduce themselves and share their name, age, grade level and school that they attend. Additionally, at the end of the video, performers can share why they entered the contest and why they chose the song they performed.

STUDIO TENN is a professional regional theater company and a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Franklin, Tenn. Its programming centers around innovative, custom-designed presentations of classic plays and musicals as well as an original “Legacy” series of theatrical concerts celebrating the work of time-honored musicians. Learn more at studiotenn.com.