Inline Hockey vs. Ice Hockey – What’s The Difference

When we hear the word hockey, we typically think of ice hockey as it is the most popular form. But don’t forget about its close relative, inline hockey, which is similar but has its differences nonetheless.

Inline Hockey was developed as a warm-weather alternative for ice hockey players. Other than the rink itself, there are some other interesting differences between Inline and Ice Hockey.

Skates

The most obvious difference in equipment between inline and ice hockey are the skates. Ice hockey is played wearing blades and inline hockey is played wearing wheels.

Since inline skates are on wheels, they have a wider base which offers better stability and balance. Inline skates also have multiple locking systems which secure your feet in place and help build the confidence to skate.

Ice skates are a little harder to balance in as there is a thin blade underneath your boot. It takes quite a while to master ice skating and learning to stop on blades is even harder.

The challenge with inline skates is to build your ankle strength as balancing on one line of wheels does put pressure on your ankles and feet. The truth is BOTH types of skates – inlines and quad roller skates – are hard at first as they require balance, core strength and leg strength.

Players and Game Play

Roller hockey typically has fewer players on a team than ice hockey with only four skaters on each side during play.

Inline hockey games, lacking the cooling aspect of an ice surface, are played in two – 20-minute halves for world championship games, ice hockey uses three – 20 minute periods. Inline hockey player shifts are usually 1 to 1-1/2 minutes in length.

Pucks

The pucks in ice hockey and inline hockey are different and can have an effect on players’ performance.

Ice pucks are solid rubber and flat on either side weighing 5.7oz.

Inline pucks are plastic with raised points to reduce friction and weigh 4.15oz.

Because of the difference in space and weight of these pucks, hockey players’ stickhandling and shooting can be drastically affected.

Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville

Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville has New and Gently Used equipment to keep you on the rink this season.

To help you with this season’s prep, Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood and Play It Again Sports ~ Hendersonville is offering October Hockey Sales!

October 17 – 23: 10% Off Inline Hockey Wheels

October 24 – 31: 10% Off Inline Hockey Pucks

Have a question for Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood, fill out the form below: