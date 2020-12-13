In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

In case you missed it, here are the top five most-read stories from the week:
1Alexander Family Names Spring Hill Project
The Alexander Family debuted the name of their new development on Buckner Lane in Spring Hill: June Lake. Read More.
2Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count
A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Williamson County. Read More.
3Perry’s Steakhouse to Open Franklin Location Early 2021
Texas-based Perry’s Restaurants, a group of award-winning restaurants, is proud to announce the opening of its first Nashville-area location, Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, at McEwen Northside in Cool Springs in February 2021. Read More.
4Construction Worker Killed in Jobsite Accident
A construction worker was killed in a construction site accident Friday morning. Read More.
5Tennessee Health Department Adjusts COVID-19 Guidelines
As movie theatres closed and some have reopened, Shady Brook With a recent change in quarantine guidelines released by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on December 3, the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) and Williamson County Health Department (WCHD) have updated their quarantine guidance which affects Williamson County Schools students and staff as noted in the WCS Illness Guidelines. Read More.