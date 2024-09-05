Health Scores: Williamson Co. School Buildings for August 2024

These are the school building health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for August 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

School NameScoreLocationInspection Date
Legacy Middle School982380 Henpeck Lane Franklin, TN 37064August 27, 2024
Oakview Elementary School982390 Henpeck Lane. Franklin, TN 37064August 23, 2024
Liberty Elementary School100600 Liberty Pike Franklin, TN 37064August 22, 2024
Jordan Elementary School999714 Split Log Road Brentwood, TNAugust 21, 2024
Kenrose Elementary1001702 Raintree Pkwy. Brentwood, TN 37027August 20, 2024
Winstead Elementary School1004080 Columbia Pike Franklin, TN 37064August 19, 2024
Freedom Intermediate School100New Hwy 96 W. Franklin, TN 37064August 12, 2024
Amanda North Elementary School991726 Wilkes Ln Spring Hill, TN 37174August 15, 2024
Clovercroft Elementary1009336 Clovercroft Rd. Franklin, TN 37067August 14, 2024
Arrington Elementary School996280 Cox Rd Arrington, TN 37014August 13, 2024
Grassland Elementary School1006803 Manley Ln Brentwood, TN 37027August 15, 2024
St. Michael's Academy Pre-K1007674 Nolensville Rd Nolensville, TN 37135August 23, 2024

