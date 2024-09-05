Health Scores: Williamson Co. School Buildings for August 2024

These are the school building health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for August 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

School Name Score Location Inspection Date Legacy Middle School 98 2380 Henpeck Lane Franklin, TN 37064 August 27, 2024 Oakview Elementary School 98 2390 Henpeck Lane. Franklin, TN 37064 August 23, 2024 Liberty Elementary School 100 600 Liberty Pike Franklin, TN 37064 August 22, 2024 Jordan Elementary School 99 9714 Split Log Road Brentwood, TN August 21, 2024 Kenrose Elementary 100 1702 Raintree Pkwy. Brentwood, TN 37027 August 20, 2024 Winstead Elementary School 100 4080 Columbia Pike Franklin, TN 37064 August 19, 2024 Freedom Intermediate School 100 New Hwy 96 W. Franklin, TN 37064 August 12, 2024 Amanda North Elementary School 99 1726 Wilkes Ln Spring Hill, TN 37174 August 15, 2024 Clovercroft Elementary 100 9336 Clovercroft Rd. Franklin, TN 37067 August 14, 2024 Arrington Elementary School 99 6280 Cox Rd Arrington, TN 37014 August 13, 2024 Grassland Elementary School 100 6803 Manley Ln Brentwood, TN 37027 August 15, 2024 St. Michael's Academy Pre-K 100 7674 Nolensville Rd Nolensville, TN 37135 August 23, 2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department's latest available information.

