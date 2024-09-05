Health Scores: Williamson Co. School Buildings for August 2024

These are the school building health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for August 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|School Name
|Score
|Location
|Inspection Date
|Legacy Middle School
|98
|2380 Henpeck Lane Franklin, TN 37064
|August 27, 2024
|Oakview Elementary School
|98
|2390 Henpeck Lane. Franklin, TN 37064
|August 23, 2024
|Liberty Elementary School
|100
|600 Liberty Pike Franklin, TN 37064
|August 22, 2024
|Jordan Elementary School
|99
|9714 Split Log Road Brentwood, TN
|August 21, 2024
|Kenrose Elementary
|100
|1702 Raintree Pkwy. Brentwood, TN 37027
|August 20, 2024
|Winstead Elementary School
|100
|4080 Columbia Pike Franklin, TN 37064
|August 19, 2024
|Freedom Intermediate School
|100
|New Hwy 96 W. Franklin, TN 37064
|August 12, 2024
|Amanda North Elementary School
|99
|1726 Wilkes Ln Spring Hill, TN 37174
|August 15, 2024
|Clovercroft Elementary
|100
|9336 Clovercroft Rd. Franklin, TN 37067
|August 14, 2024
|Arrington Elementary School
|99
|6280 Cox Rd Arrington, TN 37014
|August 13, 2024
|Grassland Elementary School
|100
|6803 Manley Ln Brentwood, TN 37027
|August 15, 2024
|St. Michael's Academy Pre-K
|100
|7674 Nolensville Rd Nolensville, TN 37135
|August 23, 2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department's latest available information Department of Health.
