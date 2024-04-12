Hattie B’s Now Offering Breakfast at The Factory at Franklin

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, renowned nationally for its fiery fowl and welcoming hospitality, is now offering breakfast at its location in The Factory at Franklin.

The new breakfast menu, exclusive to Franklin, is served from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on weekdays, and from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

“A pillowy buttermilk biscuit with hot chicken and delicious add-ons including a sweet-and-salty honey butter glaze or housemade bacon-laced pimento cheese are the stars of the breakfast menu,” Hattie B’s Executive Chef Brian Morris says.

Menu highlights include:

Ultimate Hot Chicken Biscuit—fried or grilled chicken breast, double-smoked bacon, fried egg and American cheese ($7)

Hot Chicken & Waffle Stack—two sugar-dusted, Belgian-style waffles and two fried or grilled chicken breasts with syrup and whipped butter ($9.50)

Hot Chicken Biscuit—fried or grilled chicken breast ($5)

Pimento Cheese & Hot Chicken Biscuit—fried or grilled chicken breast ($6)

Honey Butter Biscuit ($3.50)

Honey Butter Biscuit ($3.50) The new morning menu is customizable with Hattie B’s signature heat levels or no heat (Southern) and biscuit add-ons including bacon, egg, cheese and a honey butter glaze. Side items are Hash Brown Tots and Bacon-Cheddar Grits ($3.50 each).

Morris made a special dip for the Hash Brown Tots: Drinking Buddy Beer Cheese.

“The new beer cheese dip is made with aged cheddar and Drinking Buddy Golden Ale, our beer with Jackalope Brewing Company. It’s rich, smooth, creamy and the ultimate dunk for the Tots,” he says.

Breakfast is not complete without orange juice and coffee, and the fast-casual eatery turned to two Franklin businesses for its morning brew offerings: Frothy Monkey for hot coffee and Curio Brewing Company for a nitro cold brew.

Cocktails are also on the breakfast menu, including a dill pickle-infused Bloody Mary, Mimosa Rocks, a classic Island Painkiller, and Shack Water—Hattie B’s take on a Ranch Water made with gin, grapefruit, and Topo Chico.

Hattie B’s restaurant at Nashville International Airport in Terminal C has a breakfast menu, but it does not feature the variety offered in Franklin. Coffee, bacon-cheddar grits and biscuit add-ons such as bacon, egg and pimento cheese are not served at BNA.

New operating hours for The Factory location are:

Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday + Saturday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.