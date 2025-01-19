Groundbreaking Ceremony Held For TriStar Nolensville ER

Thursday, TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center celebrated the groundbreaking ceremony of TriStar Nolensville ER, which will be Nolensville’s first and only freestanding emergency room. This 13,000-square-foot, 11-bed state-of-the-art facility will be a fully operational emergency room and will feature:

Exam rooms

Triage

Trauma bay

Advanced imaging, including CT and X-ray

Laboratory

Pharmacy

“TriStar Nolensville ER is an essential investment in the health of Nolensville and its surrounding areas,” said Nick Howald, chief executive officer of TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center. “It’s a growing and thriving community that we are proud to support with high-quality emergency care closer to home when minutes matter most.”

TriStar Nolensville ER will be fully equipped to care for any type of medical emergency, from strokes to heart attacks and more. Construction is expected to be completed in the fall of 2025.

