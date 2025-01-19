Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Dec. 16, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-
See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for December 16-20, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,005,055June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69449 Marston AveSpring Hill37174
$810,000Autumn Ridge Ph7 Pb 65 Pg 611915 Kittemer LnSpring Hill37174
$849,900Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph1 Pb 42 Pg 261014 Fitzroy CirSpring Hill37174
$730,000Autumn Ridge Sec1 Ph3 Pb 52 Pg 506010 Trout LnSpring Hill37174
$650,000Roberts Dino Pb 45 Pg 645226 Main St #d-4Spring Hill37174
$1,026,282June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69447 Marston AveSpring Hill37174
$367,600Baker Springs Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 115133 Baker Springs LnSpring Hill37174
$430,000Benevento East Sec 1 Pb 54 Pg 1122018 Via Francesco CtSpring Hill37174
$389,900211 Folsom Pvt Pass BSpring Hill37174
$620,000Wades Grove Sec 3-a Pb 45 Pg 181029 Belcor DrSpring Hill37174
$698,000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph11 Pb 68 Pg 223028 Elkhorn PlaceSpring Hill37174
$665,000Wades Grove Sec18b Pb 69 Pg 652018 Lequire LnSpring Hill37174
$447,000Chapmans Retreat Ph 2 Pb 35 Pg 891316 Carmack CtSpring Hill37174
$479,900Wyngate Est Ph 18 Pb 36 Pg 1271802 Baslia LnSpring Hill37174
$535,000Cameron Farms Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 932717 Camden CtThompsons Station37179
$400,000Ward James R Pb 38 Pg 1265717 Carters Creek PkThompsons Station37179
$1,321,176Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 784001 Kathie DrThompsons Station37179
$1,436,845Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 685049 Fairhaven Pvt CirThompsons Station37179
$1,525,0002840 Thomas RdThompsons Station37179
$300,000Newport Valley Sec 1 Pb 44 Pg 531008 Mckenna DrThompsons Station37179
$516,275Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 1393137 Setting Sun DrThompsons Station37179
$589,725Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 1393165 Setting Sun DrThompsons Station37179
$535,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 513068 Inman DrThompsons Station37179
$806,102June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69457 Marston AveThompsons Station37179
$806,768June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69451 Marston AveThompsons Station37179
$1,299,900Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 784049 Kathie DrThompsons Station37179
$1,825,000Bridgemore Village Sec2c Pb 60 Pg 993308 Bartrams Bridge RdThompsons Station37179
$1,350,000Donald J Prop Pb 53 Pg 326628 Bethesda-arno RdThompsons Station37179
$1,373,900Avenue Downs Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 32772 Otterham DrThompsons Station37179
$15,000,0001733 Lewisburg PkThompsons Station37179
$1,300,000Littlebury Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 593327 Cherry Jack LnThompsons Station37179

