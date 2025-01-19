Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Dec. 16, 2024

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for December 16-20, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,005,055
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|449 Marston Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$810,000
|Autumn Ridge Ph7 Pb 65 Pg 61
|1915 Kittemer Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$849,900
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph1 Pb 42 Pg 26
|1014 Fitzroy Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$730,000
|Autumn Ridge Sec1 Ph3 Pb 52 Pg 50
|6010 Trout Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$650,000
|Roberts Dino Pb 45 Pg 64
|5226 Main St #d-4
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,026,282
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|447 Marston Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$367,600
|Baker Springs Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 115
|133 Baker Springs Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$430,000
|Benevento East Sec 1 Pb 54 Pg 112
|2018 Via Francesco Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$389,900
|211 Folsom Pvt Pass B
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$620,000
|Wades Grove Sec 3-a Pb 45 Pg 18
|1029 Belcor Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$698,000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph11 Pb 68 Pg 22
|3028 Elkhorn Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$665,000
|Wades Grove Sec18b Pb 69 Pg 65
|2018 Lequire Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$447,000
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 2 Pb 35 Pg 89
|1316 Carmack Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$479,900
|Wyngate Est Ph 18 Pb 36 Pg 127
|1802 Baslia Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$535,000
|Cameron Farms Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 93
|2717 Camden Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$400,000
|Ward James R Pb 38 Pg 126
|5717 Carters Creek Pk
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,321,176
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78
|4001 Kathie Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,436,845
|Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68
|5049 Fairhaven Pvt Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,525,000
|2840 Thomas Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$300,000
|Newport Valley Sec 1 Pb 44 Pg 53
|1008 Mckenna Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$516,275
|Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139
|3137 Setting Sun Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$589,725
|Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139
|3165 Setting Sun Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$535,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51
|3068 Inman Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$806,102
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|457 Marston Ave
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$806,768
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|451 Marston Ave
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,299,900
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78
|4049 Kathie Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,825,000
|Bridgemore Village Sec2c Pb 60 Pg 99
|3308 Bartrams Bridge Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,350,000
|Donald J Prop Pb 53 Pg 32
|6628 Bethesda-arno Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,373,900
|Avenue Downs Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 3
|2772 Otterham Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$15,000,000
|1733 Lewisburg Pk
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,300,000
|Littlebury Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 59
|3327 Cherry Jack Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
Please join our FREE Newsletter