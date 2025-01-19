Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Dec. 16, 2024

See property transfers in Spring Hill Tennessee for December 16-20, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $1,005,055 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 449 Marston Ave Spring Hill 37174 $810,000 Autumn Ridge Ph7 Pb 65 Pg 61 1915 Kittemer Ln Spring Hill 37174 $849,900 Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph1 Pb 42 Pg 26 1014 Fitzroy Cir Spring Hill 37174 $730,000 Autumn Ridge Sec1 Ph3 Pb 52 Pg 50 6010 Trout Ln Spring Hill 37174 $650,000 Roberts Dino Pb 45 Pg 64 5226 Main St #d-4 Spring Hill 37174 $1,026,282 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 447 Marston Ave Spring Hill 37174 $367,600 Baker Springs Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 115 133 Baker Springs Ln Spring Hill 37174 $430,000 Benevento East Sec 1 Pb 54 Pg 112 2018 Via Francesco Ct Spring Hill 37174 $389,900 211 Folsom Pvt Pass B Spring Hill 37174 $620,000 Wades Grove Sec 3-a Pb 45 Pg 18 1029 Belcor Dr Spring Hill 37174 $698,000 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph11 Pb 68 Pg 22 3028 Elkhorn Place Spring Hill 37174 $665,000 Wades Grove Sec18b Pb 69 Pg 65 2018 Lequire Ln Spring Hill 37174 $447,000 Chapmans Retreat Ph 2 Pb 35 Pg 89 1316 Carmack Ct Spring Hill 37174 $479,900 Wyngate Est Ph 18 Pb 36 Pg 127 1802 Baslia Ln Spring Hill 37174 $535,000 Cameron Farms Sec 1 Pb 14 Pg 93 2717 Camden Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $400,000 Ward James R Pb 38 Pg 126 5717 Carters Creek Pk Thompsons Station 37179 $1,321,176 Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78 4001 Kathie Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,436,845 Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68 5049 Fairhaven Pvt Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $1,525,000 2840 Thomas Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $300,000 Newport Valley Sec 1 Pb 44 Pg 53 1008 Mckenna Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $516,275 Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139 3137 Setting Sun Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $589,725 Tollgate Village Ph2b Pb 79 Pg 139 3165 Setting Sun Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $535,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51 3068 Inman Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $806,102 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 457 Marston Ave Thompsons Station 37179 $806,768 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 451 Marston Ave Thompsons Station 37179 $1,299,900 Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78 4049 Kathie Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,825,000 Bridgemore Village Sec2c Pb 60 Pg 99 3308 Bartrams Bridge Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,350,000 Donald J Prop Pb 53 Pg 32 6628 Bethesda-arno Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,373,900 Avenue Downs Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 3 2772 Otterham Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $15,000,000 1733 Lewisburg Pk Thompsons Station 37179 $1,300,000 Littlebury Sec3 Pb 80 Pg 59 3327 Cherry Jack Ln Thompsons Station 37179

