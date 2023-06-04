Grand Ole Opry Celebrates 50th CMA Fest with Star Studded Shows

The Grand Ole Opry is celebrating the milestone 50th CMA Fest with a star-studded week of shows featuring performances throughout the week by members including Carrie Underwood, Trace Adkins, Terri Clark, Vince Gill, Jamey Johnson, Lukas Nelson, The Oak Ridge Boys, Jeannie Seely, Bill Anderson, Pam Tillis, and Josh Turner as well as Opry NextStage alum Lainey Wilson plus Sam Hunt, Chapel Hart, Brett Young and more. Opry Celebrates 50th CMA Fest week kicks off with two shows on Tuesday, June 6 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m and continues with shows Thursday, June 8; Friday, June 9; and Saturday, June 10 at the Grand Ole Opry House and a special Saturday, June 10 matinee performance of CMA Fest Opry Country Classics at the Ryman Auditorium.

The Grand Ole Opry and Nashville’s ongoing popular concert series Whiskey Jam have partnered for the Opry Plaza summer concert series which continues with performances Tuesday, June 6 featuring Julia Cole, June 9 with Martin McDaniel and June 10 with Shaylen at the Opry House. The free ‘Opry Plaza Summer Concert Series Powered by Whiskey Jam’ will showcase artists curated by Whiskey Jam every Friday and Saturday through Labor Day weekend. The Opry Plaza Party, sponsored by Mid-South Ford Dealers, will include food trucks, multiple photo ops, vendors, and feature live performances and more to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Highlights of the special “unofficial kick-off to CMA Fest” Tuesday Night Opry will air on Saturday, June 10 as the Saturday night Opry Live on the Opry’s television broadcast home, Circle Network, Circle All Access Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Tickets are on sale now for all Opry 2023 shows running December 2023 at (615) 871-OPRY and opry.com. For more details go to Opry.com.