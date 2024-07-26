You’re Invited: Hattie B’s Celebrates 10 Years in West Nashville!

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken is spicing things up this weekend with a birthday bash to celebrate 10 years at their West Nashville location! West Nashville was Hattie B’s second location, opening ten years ago on July 24, 2014.

Hattie B’s is throwing a birthday celebration to commemorate this milestone, and you’re invited! Join the team for a day of fun this Saturday, July 27th, at Hattie B’s West Nashville, located at 5209 Charlotte Avenue in Nashville. The party includes a brunch service beginning at 10 am, an all-day special, and a parking lot party with a hot fish fry, cake, live music, party games, and vendors.

“We’re toasting 10 years in West Nashville with a fun event where we can celebrate our guests and the businesses who have supported us over the last decade,” Hattie B’s Events and Field Marketing Manager Amber Long said. Read on to hear about all the party details:

A Stellar Brunch Lineup from 10 am to 1 pm

The fun begins with the restaurant opening an hour earlier at 10 am to serve brunch with an exciting breakfast menu:

$5 Bloody Mary

$5 Mimosa

Two Breakfast Plate Choices for $10: Two Chicken Tenders and Two Waffles with a side of Grits Hot Chicken Biscuit with your choice of honey butter or bacon-laced pimento cheese with a side of tots



An All-Day Birthday Special

Celebrate Hattie B’s West Nashville 10th anniversary with a Birthday Hot Chicken Sandwich with fried pickles, bacon-laced pimento cheese, Comeback sauce, and a chosen side item for $10. It’s a celebratory sandwich made in heaven!

And a Parking Lot Party from 4 pm to 9 pm!

Hattie B’s invites you to their West Nashville location parking lot party from 4 to 9 pm. The team is proud of this birthday milestone and looks forward to celebrating their anniversary with the surrounding community. Stop by the parking lot party to enjoy a hot fish fry, cake, live music, party games, and a selection of vendors who have supported Hattie B’s over the last decade.

Make sure to swing by for the $10 Hot Fish Fry Plate, which includes Hot Fried Catfish with coleslaw, french fries, and comeback sauce or house-made tartar sauce.

Hattie B’s West Nashville Birthday Bash:

When: Saturday, July 27, 2024

Where: Hattie B’s at 5209 Charlotte Ave.

Brunch Lineup: 10 AM – 1 PM

Parking Lot Party: 4 – 9 PM

Find A Hattie B’s Hot Chicken Near You

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken was founded by father-and-son team Nick Bishop, Sr. and Nick Bishop, Jr. in 2012, and now has five locations across Nashville and a location at The Factory at Franklin, so you can enjoy Hattie B’s Hot Chicken no matter what part of town you call home. Explore the full menu here and check the hours at each location using the links below.

Nashville – West

5209 Charlotte Ave.

Nashville, TN 37209

Nashville – Lower Broad

5096 Broadway Pl, #103

Nashville, TN 37203

Nashville – Melrose

2222 8th Ave. S

Nashville, TN 37204

Nashville – Midtown

112 19th Ave. S

Nashville, TN 37203

Franklin – The Factory At Franklin

230 Franklin Rd.

Franklin, TN 37064

Nashville – BNA Airport

Near the Concourse C Entrance

