Five WCS Students Earn Perfect ACT Scores

Five Williamson County Schools students are adding their names to the list of academic elites by getting perfect composite scores on their ACTs.

Independence High’s Mia Wallace earned a perfect composite score on her exam, as did Franklin High’s Isaac Mitchell and Abby Webb.

Ravenwood High’s Emma Meyer is also among the small percentage of students who score a 36 composite on their college-readiness exams.

“I am delighted, yet not surprised, with Emma’s success on the ACT,” said Ravenwood High math teacher Peter Lowen. “She is a hard-working, wonderfully talented and incredibly gifted student. She has been a cheerful, positive force in my classes two years in a row, and I am so proud of her.”

Summit High’s Liam Keck also accomplished the difficult task of scoring a 36 composite on his ACT.

“Liam is a very driven and talented student,” said Summit High Principal Sarah Lamb. “Liam takes very challenging courses and works hard to master the material. We are proud of his hard work and accomplishments.”