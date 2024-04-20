Dick Barnett Inducted into Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE — Former Tennessee State men’s basketball standout and NBA legend Dick Barnett has received one of basketball’s highest honors by being inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. The 2024 class was announced in Phoenix at the NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four.

Barnett established himself as a formidable force both in college and professional basketball. His remarkable career spanned from his college days at Tennessee A&I College to his achievements in the NBA.

During his tenure at Tennessee A&I College, Barnett played a pivotal role in leading the team to three consecutive NAIA national championship titles from 1957 to 1959. He garnered numerous accolades, including back-to-back championship MVP honors in 1958 and 1959. Barnett’s outstanding performance on the court earned him induction into the NAIA Hall of Fame in 1986, along with several other prestigious honors. He was named an All-American three times during his time at TSU.

Following his collegiate success, Barnett transitioned to the professional ranks as he was drafted in the first round, and showcased his talent with the Syracuse Nationals, Los Angeles Lakers, and New York Knicks. He made significant contributions to the Knicks, helping the team secure two NBA championships in 1970 and 1973.

He spent the last eight seasons of his 14-year NBA career with the Knicks, and represented the team in the 1968 All-Star Game. Barnett is the ninth-leading scorer in Knicks history (9,442) and is one of only a dozen to play at least 600 games in a New York uniform.

