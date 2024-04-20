Nolensville Woman Killed in Single Vehicle Wreck on Moores Lane

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – At 3:04 a.m. Friday morning, April 19, a single vehicle was involved in a roll-over crash on Moores Lane. Ashley N. Lisbinski, 34, of Nolensville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lisbinski was the vehicle’s only occupant, and her cell phone automatically reported the crash to Dispatch. Brentwood Police arrived on the scene at 3:07 a.m.

Lisbinski was removed from the vehicle and pronounced dead. Her family has been notified.

Brentwood’s Directed Enforcement Team is still investigating the crash.