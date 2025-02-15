Country Music Hall of Fame to Feature Natalie Hemby

The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum will feature songwriter Natalie Hemby in the next installment of its in-depth interview series Poets and Prophets. The series features songwriters who have made significant contributions to country music. The program will take place on Saturday, March 15, at 2:30 p.m. in the museum’s Ford Theater and is included with museum admission.

Born in Bloomington, Illinois, but raised in Nashville, Hemby grew up around the music business and signed her first song-publishing deal at age 19. As one of the music industry’s most sought-after songwriters, Hemby has cataloged hundreds of songs, including Labrinth’s “Jealous”; Lady Gaga’s “I’ll Never Love Again” and “Always Remember Us This Way,” both from the 2018 film “A Star Is Born”; Little Big Town’s “Pontoon” and “Tornado”; Miranda Lambert’s “Automatic,” “Bluebird” and “White Liar”; Justin Moore’s “You Look Like I Need a Drink”; and Kacey Musgraves’s “Rainbow.” Hemby independently released her first studio album, Puxico, in 2017 and joined Fantasy Records to release her second album, Pins and Needles, in 2021. She is a member of the supergroup the Highwomen with Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris and Amanda Shires and won her second Grammy for co-writing their song “Crowded Table.” Hemby also received Academy of Country Music and Nashville Songwriters Association International Song of the Year awards for “Automatic.”

The interview will be moderated by museum writer-editor Allison Moorer and will be accompanied by photos, film and recordings.

The program is included with museum admission and free to museum members. Seating is limited, and a program ticket is required for admittance.

The Country Music Hall of Fame is located at 222 Rep. John Lewis Way S, Nashville.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email