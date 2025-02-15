Photo of the Day: February 15, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:The only thing Old Dominion likes more than writing and playing music for their friends and fans is bringing it all together in a way that gives back. Thrilled to become the first band to win the Country Music Association’s coveted Group of the Year seven consecutive years, they decided to celebrate with seven shows at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium over four nights – and to give all the money raised to the charities they’ve supported along the way.

Raising well over a million dollars, $1,250,000, to be specific, the band was joined by friends across genres including Bear Rinehart from NEEDTOBREATHE, Steven Wilson Jr. and original believer Phil Vassar.

For MusiCares, Save the Music, Backline Care, Opry Trust Fund, CMA Foundation, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and The Ramsey Foundation, that caring meant a six-figure bump to all of their good works. As Ramsey said after the final shows, “At a time when charitable organizations are doing more with less, we all felt it was really important to support organizations that we know take care of people who need it.”

As if seven shows filled with surprise guests was not enough, Old Dominion decided to treat fans everywhere to the release of the nostalgia-driven sure to be hit, “Making Good Time.” The guitar-etched midtempo track is available now.

